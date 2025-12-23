iifl-logo

Sanghvi Movers arm secures ₹428.72 Crore EPC wind order

23 Dec 2025 , 01:40 PM

Sanghvi Movers Ltd announced that its material subsidiary, Sangreen Future Renewables Private Limited, has received large work orders from multiple independent power producers (IPPs). The aggregate value of these orders is ₹428.72 Crore.

The company said that the unit has received these orders from domestic entities for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works of wind balance-of-plant (BOP) projects with an aggregate capacity of 270.6 MW.

At around 1.21 PM, Sanghvi Movers was trading 4.61% higher at ₹363.60, against the previous close of ₹346.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹377.95, and ₹360.20, respectively.

The scope of work Sangreen Future Renewables will carry out the construction of wind turbine generator (WTG) civil foundations. This also includes civil re-engineering works where required, development and leasing of temporary access roads, internal pathways and external logistics roads, as well as crane platforms and boom assembly areas.

The work order also includes inter-carting of WTGs from storage yards to installation sites, installation of turbines, mechanical completion, pre-commissioning activities. It shall also be responsible to obtain approvals that are necessary for commissioning. 

The company further informed that it expects to commence the execution of these projects from the third quarter of FY26. It estimates the completion timeline as Q1 FY28.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

