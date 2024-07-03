SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹308
Prev. Close₹307.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹455.7
Day's High₹310.6
Day's Low₹291.8
52 Week's High₹747.48
52 Week's Low₹295.05
Book Value₹124.99
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,588.62
P/E15.2
EPS20.19
Divi. Yield0.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.66
8.66
8.66
8.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,003.49
833.05
725.29
700.34
Net Worth
1,012.15
841.71
733.95
709
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
335.25
223.73
322.86
228.39
yoy growth (%)
49.84
-30.7
41.36
-58.7
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-24.52
-19.91
-20.09
-15.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
39.49
-31.95
-21.35
-87.86
Depreciation
-118.11
-122.1
-140.37
-136.73
Tax paid
-10.06
9.52
14.75
30.38
Working capital
45.84
-16.12
-44.31
-34.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
49.84
-30.7
41.36
-58.7
Op profit growth
58.25
-44.39
87.55
-77.19
EBIT growth
-1,104.56
-128.73
-159.41
-114.63
Net profit growth
-231.23
239.56
-88.51
-152.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
455.78
335.26
223.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
455.78
335.26
223.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
29.77
36.99
29.29
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajesh Likhite
Independent Director
Madhukar V Kotwal
Managing Director
Rishi C Sanghvi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Maithili Sanghvi
Independent Director
Madhu Dubhashi
Independent Director
Bhumika Batra
Independent Director
Indraneel Chitale
Independent Director
Tushar Mehendale
Additional Director
Deepak Thombre
Additional Director
AMITABHA MUKHOPADHYAY
Reports by Sanghvi Movers Ltd
Summary
Sanghvi Movers Limited, a flagship company of the Sanghvi Group, commands a significant presence in the global crane rentalindustry. It is recognised as the largest company in India and Asia, with an extensive fleet of over 346+ medium to large-sized heavy-duty telescopic and crawler cranes. These cranes have capacities ranging from 40 to 1,600 MT and effectively support a variety of industries, including power, steel, cement, fertilisers, petrochemicals, refineries, the wind energy sector, and metro projects. The Companys main business is operation of cranes. These cranes are used for various applications, such as construction projects, power plant installations, wind turbine erection and maintenance work. The service network includes various depots located at Pune, Vadgaon, Chakan, Nagpur, Jamnagar, Bharuch, Delhi, Cuttack, Bangalore, Chennai and others. The company has operations in power generation wind mills of 5.05 megawatts installed in states of Rajasthan and Karnataka.Established on November 3, 1989, the Company is promoted by Rishi C. Sanghvi and Mina C. Sanghvi. In 1995, the company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 75 to part finance the acquisition of equipment and assets to expand its activities.During the year 1997-98, the company imported 28 cranes worth Rs 26 crore from Singapore for meeting the requirements of Reliance Petroleum Ltd for their Refinery at Jamnagar and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd for their Oil Field Project. In March 1998,
Read More
The Sanghvi Movers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹299 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanghvi Movers Ltd is ₹2588.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sanghvi Movers Ltd is 15.2 and 2.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanghvi Movers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanghvi Movers Ltd is ₹295.05 and ₹747.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sanghvi Movers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.47%, 3 Years at 36.58%, 1 Year at -27.76%, 6 Month at -43.48%, 3 Month at -20.21% and 1 Month at -6.79%.
