Summary

Sanghvi Movers Limited, a flagship company of the Sanghvi Group, commands a significant presence in the global crane rentalindustry. It is recognised as the largest company in India and Asia, with an extensive fleet of over 346+ medium to large-sized heavy-duty telescopic and crawler cranes. These cranes have capacities ranging from 40 to 1,600 MT and effectively support a variety of industries, including power, steel, cement, fertilisers, petrochemicals, refineries, the wind energy sector, and metro projects. The Companys main business is operation of cranes. These cranes are used for various applications, such as construction projects, power plant installations, wind turbine erection and maintenance work. The service network includes various depots located at Pune, Vadgaon, Chakan, Nagpur, Jamnagar, Bharuch, Delhi, Cuttack, Bangalore, Chennai and others. The company has operations in power generation wind mills of 5.05 megawatts installed in states of Rajasthan and Karnataka.Established on November 3, 1989, the Company is promoted by Rishi C. Sanghvi and Mina C. Sanghvi. In 1995, the company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 75 to part finance the acquisition of equipment and assets to expand its activities.During the year 1997-98, the company imported 28 cranes worth Rs 26 crore from Singapore for meeting the requirements of Reliance Petroleum Ltd for their Refinery at Jamnagar and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd for their Oil Field Project. In March 1998,

