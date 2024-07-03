iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sanghvi Movers Ltd Share Price

299
(-2.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:04:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open308
  • Day's High310.6
  • 52 Wk High747.48
  • Prev. Close307.45
  • Day's Low291.8
  • 52 Wk Low 295.05
  • Turnover (lac)455.7
  • P/E15.2
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value124.99
  • EPS20.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,588.62
  • Div. Yield0.98
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sanghvi Movers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

308

Prev. Close

307.45

Turnover(Lac.)

455.7

Day's High

310.6

Day's Low

291.8

52 Week's High

747.48

52 Week's Low

295.05

Book Value

124.99

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,588.62

P/E

15.2

EPS

20.19

Divi. Yield

0.98

Sanghvi Movers Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

Sanghvi Movers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sanghvi Movers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:24 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.24%

Non-Promoter- 6.58%

Institutions: 6.58%

Non-Institutions: 46.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sanghvi Movers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.66

8.66

8.66

8.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,003.49

833.05

725.29

700.34

Net Worth

1,012.15

841.71

733.95

709

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

335.25

223.73

322.86

228.39

yoy growth (%)

49.84

-30.7

41.36

-58.7

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-24.52

-19.91

-20.09

-15.44

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

39.49

-31.95

-21.35

-87.86

Depreciation

-118.11

-122.1

-140.37

-136.73

Tax paid

-10.06

9.52

14.75

30.38

Working capital

45.84

-16.12

-44.31

-34.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

49.84

-30.7

41.36

-58.7

Op profit growth

58.25

-44.39

87.55

-77.19

EBIT growth

-1,104.56

-128.73

-159.41

-114.63

Net profit growth

-231.23

239.56

-88.51

-152.64

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

455.78

335.26

223.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

455.78

335.26

223.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

29.77

36.99

29.29

View Annually Results

Sanghvi Movers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sanghvi Movers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajesh Likhite

Independent Director

Madhukar V Kotwal

Managing Director

Rishi C Sanghvi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Maithili Sanghvi

Independent Director

Madhu Dubhashi

Independent Director

Bhumika Batra

Independent Director

Indraneel Chitale

Independent Director

Tushar Mehendale

Additional Director

Deepak Thombre

Additional Director

AMITABHA MUKHOPADHYAY

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sanghvi Movers Ltd

Summary

Sanghvi Movers Limited, a flagship company of the Sanghvi Group, commands a significant presence in the global crane rentalindustry. It is recognised as the largest company in India and Asia, with an extensive fleet of over 346+ medium to large-sized heavy-duty telescopic and crawler cranes. These cranes have capacities ranging from 40 to 1,600 MT and effectively support a variety of industries, including power, steel, cement, fertilisers, petrochemicals, refineries, the wind energy sector, and metro projects. The Companys main business is operation of cranes. These cranes are used for various applications, such as construction projects, power plant installations, wind turbine erection and maintenance work. The service network includes various depots located at Pune, Vadgaon, Chakan, Nagpur, Jamnagar, Bharuch, Delhi, Cuttack, Bangalore, Chennai and others. The company has operations in power generation wind mills of 5.05 megawatts installed in states of Rajasthan and Karnataka.Established on November 3, 1989, the Company is promoted by Rishi C. Sanghvi and Mina C. Sanghvi. In 1995, the company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 75 to part finance the acquisition of equipment and assets to expand its activities.During the year 1997-98, the company imported 28 cranes worth Rs 26 crore from Singapore for meeting the requirements of Reliance Petroleum Ltd for their Refinery at Jamnagar and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd for their Oil Field Project. In March 1998,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sanghvi Movers Ltd share price today?

The Sanghvi Movers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹299 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sanghvi Movers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanghvi Movers Ltd is ₹2588.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sanghvi Movers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sanghvi Movers Ltd is 15.2 and 2.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sanghvi Movers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanghvi Movers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanghvi Movers Ltd is ₹295.05 and ₹747.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sanghvi Movers Ltd?

Sanghvi Movers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.47%, 3 Years at 36.58%, 1 Year at -27.76%, 6 Month at -43.48%, 3 Month at -20.21% and 1 Month at -6.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sanghvi Movers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sanghvi Movers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.25 %
Institutions - 6.59 %
Public - 46.16 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanghvi Movers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.