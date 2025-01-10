Sanghvi Movers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.66
8.66
8.66
8.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,003.49
833.05
725.29
700.34
Net Worth
1,012.15
841.71
733.95
709
Minority Interest
Debt
292.12
182.77
166.65
196.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
53.96
54.45
57.55
64.2
Total Liabilities
1,358.23
1,078.93
958.15
970.07
Fixed Assets
1,029.78
865.46
769.28
832.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
70.57
35.64
30.31
12.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.19
7.6
40.15
55.19
Networking Capital
171.58
149.07
108.69
68.52
Inventories
5.91
4.5
4.82
7.06
Inventory Days
5.24
11.51
Sundry Debtors
118.19
98.89
79.27
56.58
Debtor Days
86.3
92.3
Other Current Assets
118.91
95.06
70.81
47.62
Sundry Creditors
-29.93
-21.69
-20.83
-16.54
Creditor Days
22.67
26.98
Other Current Liabilities
-41.5
-27.69
-25.38
-26.2
Cash
81.1
21.16
9.71
1.57
Total Assets
1,358.22
1,078.93
958.14
970.06
