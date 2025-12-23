iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 23rd December 2025

23 Dec 2025 , 06:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

HCLTech: The business said that its software business division HCLSoftware is planning to acquire Wobby. It is an early stage startup based in Antwerp, Belgium that deals in AI data analyst ‘agents’ for data warehouses. With this acquisition, the company plans to fasten clients’ value realisation from generative AI.

ACC Limited: The business said that it has approved a Scheme of Amalgamation with its holding subsidiary Ambuja Cements Limited. The company will set the stage for the creation of a single, accelerated cement platform under the Adani Group. It will issue 328 equity shares for every 100 shares held by ACC shareholders.

Prestige Estates: The company said that it has acquired a 25-acre land parcel in Medavakkam, Chennai. Hence, establishing its long-term commitment to the Chennai real estate market. With this acquisition, the business marks another milestone in its development phase.

Saatvik Green: The company said that its subsidiary Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited has received an order aggregating to ₹486 Crore. The order has been received from a renowned independent power producer. The order includes supply of solar photovoltaic modules.

Sanghvi Movers: The business announced that its material subsidiary Sangreen Future Renewables Private Limited. The aggregate value of these orders is ₹428.72 Crore from various independent power producers (IPP).

