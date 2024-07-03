Sanghvi Movers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
453.09
328.95
226.33
142.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
453.09
328.95
226.33
142.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.74
25.07
14.52
20.79
Total Income
469.83
354.03
240.85
163.26
Total Expenditure
164.09
148.68
123.73
95.44
PBIDT
305.74
205.35
117.12
67.82
Interest
18.98
11.6
13.16
21.13
PBDT
286.76
193.76
103.95
46.69
Depreciation
98.66
90.39
89.27
90.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
48.56
1.49
0.16
-0.24
Deferred Tax
-0.73
23.74
3.7
-13.44
Reported Profit After Tax
140.26
78.13
10.82
-30.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
140.26
78.13
10.82
-30.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
140.26
78.13
10.82
-30.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
32.4
18.05
2.5
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.66
8.66
8.66
8.66
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
67.47
62.42
51.74
47.6
PBDTM(%)
63.28
58.9
45.92
32.77
PATM(%)
30.95
23.75
4.78
-21.21
