Sanghvi Movers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

292.4
(-4.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Sanghvi Movers FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

39.49

-31.95

-21.35

-87.86

Depreciation

-118.11

-122.1

-140.37

-136.73

Tax paid

-10.06

9.52

14.75

30.38

Working capital

45.84

-16.12

-44.31

-34.75

Other operating items

Operating

-42.84

-160.64

-191.29

-228.96

Capital expenditure

49.15

-14.03

-54.06

54.39

Free cash flow

6.3

-174.67

-245.35

-174.57

Equity raised

1,396.2

1,440.53

1,504.67

1,690.47

Investing

18.06

12.25

0

-15.01

Financing

14

-72.46

-185.67

65.4

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,434.56

1,205.64

1,073.65

1,566.3

