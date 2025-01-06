Sanghvi Movers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
39.49
-31.95
-21.35
-87.86
Depreciation
-118.11
-122.1
-140.37
-136.73
Tax paid
-10.06
9.52
14.75
30.38
Working capital
45.84
-16.12
-44.31
-34.75
Other operating items
Operating
-42.84
-160.64
-191.29
-228.96
Capital expenditure
49.15
-14.03
-54.06
54.39
Free cash flow
6.3
-174.67
-245.35
-174.57
Equity raised
1,396.2
1,440.53
1,504.67
1,690.47
Investing
18.06
12.25
0
-15.01
Financing
14
-72.46
-185.67
65.4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,434.56
1,205.64
1,073.65
1,566.3
