|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
335.25
223.73
322.86
228.39
yoy growth (%)
49.84
-30.7
41.36
-58.7
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-24.52
-19.91
-20.09
-15.44
As % of sales
7.31
8.89
6.22
6.76
Other costs
-172.81
-116.67
-146.05
-129.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.54
52.14
45.23
56.65
Operating profit
137.92
87.15
156.72
83.56
OPM
41.13
38.95
48.54
36.58
Depreciation
-118.11
-122.1
-140.37
-136.73
Interest expense
-17.3
-26.29
-41.03
-54.74
Other income
36.99
29.29
3.33
20.05
Profit before tax
39.49
-31.95
-21.35
-87.86
Taxes
-10.06
9.52
14.75
30.38
Tax rate
-25.49
-29.81
-69.07
-34.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
29.42
-22.42
-6.6
-57.47
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
29.42
-22.42
-6.6
-57.47
yoy growth (%)
-231.23
239.56
-88.51
-152.64
NPM
8.77
-10.02
-2.04
-25.16
