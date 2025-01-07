iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanghvi Movers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

295.7
(1.13%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanghvi Movers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

335.25

223.73

322.86

228.39

yoy growth (%)

49.84

-30.7

41.36

-58.7

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-24.52

-19.91

-20.09

-15.44

As % of sales

7.31

8.89

6.22

6.76

Other costs

-172.81

-116.67

-146.05

-129.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

51.54

52.14

45.23

56.65

Operating profit

137.92

87.15

156.72

83.56

OPM

41.13

38.95

48.54

36.58

Depreciation

-118.11

-122.1

-140.37

-136.73

Interest expense

-17.3

-26.29

-41.03

-54.74

Other income

36.99

29.29

3.33

20.05

Profit before tax

39.49

-31.95

-21.35

-87.86

Taxes

-10.06

9.52

14.75

30.38

Tax rate

-25.49

-29.81

-69.07

-34.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

29.42

-22.42

-6.6

-57.47

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

29.42

-22.42

-6.6

-57.47

yoy growth (%)

-231.23

239.56

-88.51

-152.64

NPM

8.77

-10.02

-2.04

-25.16

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanghvi Movers Ltd

