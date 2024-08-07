|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|3 Sep 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|AGM 03/09/2024 Please find enclosed herewith Thirty-fifth Annual Report of Sanghvi Movers Limited for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024) Sanghvi Movers Limited has informed the Exchange about Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report regarding 35th Annual General Meeting held on 03 September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024) Sanghvi Movers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Alteration of Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.