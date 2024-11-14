Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 23 Oct 2024

SANGHVI MOVERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended on 30 September 2024 Sanghvi Movers Limited has informed the Exchange about Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the period ended on 30 September 2024 along with Limited Review Report (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

Sanghvi Movers Limited has informed the Exchange about the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on 11 October 2024, granted their approval for Incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 22 Jul 2024

SANGHVI MOVERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SANGHVI MOVERS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 07-Aug-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended June 2024. Sanghvi Movers Limited has informed the Exchange the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30 June 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Stock Split & Final Dividend & Audited Results SANGHVI MOVERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Sanghvi Movers Limited has informed the Exchange that the Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on 16 May 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results, Recommendation of Dividend and Sub-division/stock split of equity shares of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders. Audited Financial Results for the period ended on 31 March 2024. Sanghvi Movers Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 16 May 2024 has recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 6/- (Rupees Six only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each, subject to the approval of the members of the company in the ensuing annual general meeting Sanghvi Movers Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors has approved the proposal for sub-division/split of equity shares of 1 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each into 2 equity shares of fave value of Rs. 1/- each and consequential alteration in Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the company and other regulatory authorities (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

Sanghvi Movers Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting has approved the proposal of Incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company in India

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024