iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sanghvi Movers Ltd Board Meeting

280.05
(-2.37%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Sanghvi Movers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202423 Oct 2024
SANGHVI MOVERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended on 30 September 2024 Sanghvi Movers Limited has informed the Exchange about Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the period ended on 30 September 2024 along with Limited Review Report (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting11 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
Sanghvi Movers Limited has informed the Exchange about the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on 11 October 2024, granted their approval for Incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Board Meeting7 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
SANGHVI MOVERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SANGHVI MOVERS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 07-Aug-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended June 2024. Sanghvi Movers Limited has informed the Exchange the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30 June 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 202430 Apr 2024
Stock Split & Final Dividend & Audited Results SANGHVI MOVERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Sanghvi Movers Limited has informed the Exchange that the Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on 16 May 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results, Recommendation of Dividend and Sub-division/stock split of equity shares of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders. Audited Financial Results for the period ended on 31 March 2024. Sanghvi Movers Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 16 May 2024 has recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 6/- (Rupees Six only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each, subject to the approval of the members of the company in the ensuing annual general meeting Sanghvi Movers Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors has approved the proposal for sub-division/split of equity shares of 1 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each into 2 equity shares of fave value of Rs. 1/- each and consequential alteration in Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the company and other regulatory authorities (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Mar 20245 Mar 2024
Sanghvi Movers Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting has approved the proposal of Incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company in India
Board Meeting7 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
SANGHVI MOVERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Sanghvi Movers Limited has informed the Exchange that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07 Februrary 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For the Quarter and None Months Ended 31 December 2023 Sanghvi Movers Limited has submitted to the Stock Exchange Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31 December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

Sanghvi Movers: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanghvi Movers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.