Approval of sub-division/split of 1 (One) equity share of the Company having nominal/face value of Rupee 2 each (Rupee Two only), into 2 (Two) equity shares of Rupee 1 each (Rupee One only), subject to approval of the Members of the Company and any other regulatory authorities, if any and further approved consequential alteration of Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company. Sanghvi Movers Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Sub-Division / Split of Equity shares is 27 September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SANGHVI MOVERS LTD, have fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SANGHVI MOVERS LTD. (530073) RECORD DATE 27.09.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each into Two Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 27/09/2024 DR-725/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE989A01024 of Rs.2/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 27/09/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 20.09.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Sanghvi Movers Limited (SANGHVIMOV) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. September 27, 2024. Sr.No. 1 Symbol SANGHVIMOV Company Name Sanghvi Movers Limited New ISIN INE989A01032 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 2/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., September 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Circular Dated on: 25/09/2024) New ISIN No. INE989A01032 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 26.09.2024)