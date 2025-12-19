A 25bps cut and liquidity boost trigger a relief rally

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) lowered the target range for the federal funds rate by ¼ percentage point, to 3.50%-3.75%, at its December 10, 2025, meeting. The cut had been widely expected, yet investors were concerned about the path forward. The vote was 9-3 in favor of a 25 bps cut; one of the voters voted for a 50bps rate cut and the remaining dissenters voted instead to keep rates unchanged.
Despite a pick up in inflation, an uncertain economic outlook and rising unemployment risks were both specifically mentioned as part of the rationale for the rate cut. Considering its dual mandate of maximum employment and 2% inflation, the FOMC acted to lower the fed funds rate.
The FOMC decision was largely as expected. Yet, the liquidity boost that was announced along with the cut prompted a relief rally in U.S. stocks. Rate-sensitive and small caps surged. Asian markets were mixed, however. Tech-heavy markets such as Taiwan and Korea were lower as an underwhelming result from Oracle fed into broader concerns around stretched AI valuations.
Table: Key directives
|Item
|Directive
|Federal Funds Rate Target range
|Set the target range at 3.50 – 3.75% through open market operations.
|Repo
|Minimum 3.75%; no aggregate limit.
|Reverserepo
|Rate offered 3.50%; per‐counterparty cap $160 billion per day.
|Treasury rollover
|At auction, roll all principal payments to Treasury Bills.
|Agency debt/MBS reinvestment
|Reinvest all principal paid into treasury bills.
|Primarycredit rate
|Cut to 3.75%
Source: FOMC Press Release
Figure: History of Fed Funds Target and Effective Rate
Source: FRED
Key Quotes From The Press Conference
On Inflation
On Growth, Consumer Spending and Business Investment
On Unemployment
On Rate Cut
