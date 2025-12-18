Weekly Market Wrap – Mixed, Range-Bound Performance Across Major Indices

Major indices ended the week largely range-bound, with frontline indices taking a brief pause. The Nifty 50 slipped 0.06%, pausing after three consecutive weeks of gains, while the Nifty Bank index remained broadly flat. Midcap stocks saw mild pressure, with the Nifty midcap select declining 0.32%, even as the IT space continued to outperform. The Nifty IT surged 3.47% for the week, extending its strong upward momentum and emerging as the primary market leader.

Autos showed relative resilience, with the Nifty auto rising 0.59%. However, defensives and rate-sensitive sectors underperformed, reflecting selective profit-taking. The Nifty FMCG fell 0.71%, Nifty Pharma eased 0.22%, Nifty Energy declined 1.62%, and Nifty Realty slipped 1.11%. Overall, the week indicated a consolidation phase, with leadership concentrated in IT and autos, while broader participation remained subdued amid weak market breadth.

NIFTY 50 – Slight Pullback Amid Mixed Sector Moves

Weekly Performance: -0.1%

date open high low close 2025-11-28 26237.5 26280.8 26172.4 26203.0 2025-12-01 26325.8 26325.8 26124.2 26175.8 2025-12-02 26088.0 26154.6 25997.8 26032.2 2025-12-03 26004.9 26066.5 25891.0 25986.0 2025-12-04 25981.8 26098.2 25939.0 26033.8 2025-12-05 25999.8 26202.6 25985.3 26186.5

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY 50 edged lower by 0.06% for the week ending 5 December 2025, marking a mild pause after three consecutive weeks of modest gains. Positive momentum came from IT and select consumer-discretionary names, with Infosys (+3.73%) and TCS (+3.21%) among the top contributors, alongside HCLTech, Kotak Bank and Maruti Suzuki. On the downside, Reliance Industries (-1.72%) weighed on the index, while a sharp 5.19% decline in Hindustan Unilever and a mild pullback in HDFC Bank added further pressure. Market breadth was relatively balanced, with 27 gainers and 23 losers.

NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT – Weekly Dip Amid Mixed Contributions

Weekly Performance: -0.3%

date open high low close 2025-11-28 14087.5 14095.0 14026.1 14043.7 2025-12-01 14100.4 14118.4 14002.9 14046.5 2025-12-02 14070.0 14102.0 13961.2 13990.5 2025-12-03 14005.8 14007.4 13813.2 13844.0 2025-12-04 13875.0 13958.7 13853.7 13875.2 2025-12-05 13882.0 14013.4 13833.4 13998.5

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT index slipped 0.32% in the week ending 5 December 2025, giving up the prior week’s 1.39% gain and extending the volatile pattern of alternating small rises and declines. Gains in select midcaps such as Policybazaar, Coforge, Indus Towers, Idea and Persistent helped limit the downside. However, weakness in Max Healthcare, Dixon Technologies, BSE, HDFC Asset Management and BHEL pulled the index lower. Market breadth was soft, with only 10 advancers against 15 decliners.

NIFTY IT – Strong Weekly Rally Extends Multi-Week Upswing

Weekly Performance: 3.5%

date open high low close 2025-11-28 37488.5 37554.6 37323.4 37405.5 2025-12-01 37476.6 37659.8 37413.0 37549.8 2025-12-02 37559.4 37734.4 37418.5 37541.2 2025-12-03 37530.9 38007.3 37515.0 37825.2 2025-12-04 37875.7 38471.6 37847.7 38360.2 2025-12-05 38500.6 38920.6 38369.6 38703.6

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY IT index surged 3.47% in the week to 5 December 2025, marking its fourth consecutive weekly gain after a brief dip at the end of October and reinforcing the ongoing uptrend in technology stocks. Heavyweight names powered the move, with Infosys (+3.73%), TCS (+3.21%), HCLTech (+3.65%), Tech Mahindra (+3.53%) and Wipro (+4.16%) delivering strong positive contributions. Mphasis posted the largest percentage gain at 5.06%, and all ten constituents ended in the green, reflecting broad-based strength.

NIFTY BANK – Flat Week Amidst Recent Gains

Weekly Performance: 0.0%

date open high low close 2025-11-28 59758.7 59897.5 59598.9 59752.7 2025-12-01 60102.1 60114.3 59527.6 59681.4 2025-12-02 59354.2 59656.6 59251.9 59273.8 2025-12-03 59158.7 59414.9 58925.7 59348.2 2025-12-04 59287.1 59548.7 59062.1 59288.7 2025-12-05 59133.2 59806.6 59106.6 59777.2

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY BANK index was broadly flat with 0.04% gains in the week ending 5 December 2025, marking its fifth straight week of gains. Kotak Mahindra Bank led the positive side, followed by ICICI Bank (+0.07%), IndusInd Bank (+0.05%), Bank of Baroda (+0.03%) and IDFC First Bank (+0.03%), which together provided a modest upward bias. However, this was largely offset by pressure from heavyweights HDFC Bank and SBI, along with declines in Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank. Market breadth remained positive with 8 gainers versus 4 losers.

NIFTY ENERGY – Index Slides Further as Weak Breadth Weighs

Weekly Performance: -1.6%

date open high low close 2025-11-28 35700.6 35721.7 35518.1 35548.3 2025-12-01 35676.2 35736.3 35465.4 35539.2 2025-12-02 35482.1 35642.8 35380.4 35459.4 2025-12-03 35480.7 35503.4 35008.0 35105.0 2025-12-04 35112.1 35217.1 34927.0 34986.1 2025-12-05 34989.8 35018.1 34768.3 34971.8

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY ENERGY index fell 1.62% in the week ending 5 December 2025, continuing a weak streak from mid-November. Coal India, contributing positively to the index, along with Petronet LNG, Gujarat Gas, Gujarat State Petroleum and Siemens, posted modest gains that partially cushioned the slide. However, sharp losses in Suzlon (-4.20%), Hitachi Energy (-12.47%) and Reliance (-1.72%) more than offset these gains and drove the index lower. Market breadth was poor, with only 11 advancers against 29 decliners.

NIFTY FMCG – Weekly Underperformance Amid Broad-Based Selling

Weekly Performance: -0.7%

date open high low close 2025-11-28 55475.6 55638.8 55443.8 55595.8 2025-12-01 55515.6 55695.4 55248.0 55500.5 2025-12-02 55463.5 55678.9 55269.1 55390.9 2025-12-03 55415.6 55447.3 54732.4 54949.1 2025-12-04 54932.5 55266.2 54709.1 55209.3 2025-12-05 55147.2 55254.2 54476.6 55202.9

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY FMCG index declined 0.71% in the week to 5 December 2025, reversing its previous week’s 0.16% gains. Hindustan Unilever was the key drag, sliding 5.19%, while Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, Patanjali and Godrej Consumer Products also weighed on sentiment. On the positive side, Britannia and Marico delivered gains of 1.97% and 2.68% respectively, with ITC and United Spirits providing smaller offsets. Market breadth remained weak, with just 4 advancers versus 11 decliners.

NIFTY AUTO – Steady Upswing Continues on Broad-Based Rally

Weekly Performance: 0.6%

date open high low close 2025-11-28 27627.9 27830.2 27562.7 27774.6 2025-12-01 27929.3 28075.7 27853.8 27993.0 2025-12-02 27959.7 28099.7 27908.2 27979.5 2025-12-03 28014.5 28021.2 27581.2 27643.8 2025-12-04 27703.4 27866.2 27581.1 27732.7 2025-12-05 27706.2 27957.0 27663.3 27939.1

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY AUTO index gained 0.59% in the week ending 5 December 2025, extending a four-week run of advances after a brief dip in early November. Maruti Suzuki led the move with a 2.40% rise, while TVS Motor, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Balkrishna Industries posted healthy gains of 3.69%, 2.19%, 2.85% and 3.21% respectively. On the flip side, Mahindra & Mahindra’s 1.07% decline and TI India’s 4.23% fall created some drag, but overall breadth remained strong, with 11 gainers versus 4 losers.

NIFTY PHARMA – Slight Pullback Amid Mixed Breadth

Weekly Performance: -0.2%

date open high low close 2025-11-28 22899.7 23010.4 22856.7 22998.3 2025-12-01 23076.9 23101.1 22810.2 22887.8 2025-12-02 22879.8 22983.7 22825.3 22905.0 2025-12-03 22949.3 23005.3 22726.5 22907.8 2025-12-04 22912.9 22987.9 22838.2 22958.9 2025-12-05 22973.2 22974.0 22839.8 22947.2

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY PHARMA index slipped 0.22% in the week to 5 December 2025, ending a brief rally that followed a 1.85% gain in the prior week. The modest decline was led by a sharp pullback in Sun Pharma, which alone dragged the index, while Abbott India, Cipla, Mankind and Aurobindo Pharma added to the downside. Offsetting some of the weakness, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Torrent Pharma, Natco Pharma, JB Chemicals and Lupin provided some positive contribution. Overall, market breadth was slightly negative, with 9 advancers and 11 decliners.

NIFTY REALTY – Downward Slide Extends on Weak Breadth

Weekly Performance: -1.1%

date open high low close 2025-11-28 906.6 908.8 899.5 903.1 2025-12-01 906.8 908.6 890.4 893.9 2025-12-02 893.6 897.1 888.8 892.0 2025-12-03 892.6 894.1 882.0 885.4 2025-12-04 885.5 895.1 881.8 890.1 2025-12-05 889.2 903.0 887.3 893.1

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY REALTY index fell 1.11% in the week ending 5 December 2025, extending a five-week losing streak and maintaining a negative bias in real estate stocks. On the positive side, Prestige Estates and Oberoi Realty provided small supportive contributions, while Sobha added a marginal lift. However, notable declines in Lodha Group (-3.19%) and Anant Raj (-8.70%), alongside weakness in Godrej Properties, DLF and Brigade Enterprises, which together dragged the index lower. Market breadth remained weak, with only 3 gainers against 7 losers.