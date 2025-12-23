HCLTech’s HCLSoftware to Acquire Belgium Based AI Startup Wobby

HCLTech Ltd announced that its software arm, HCLSoftware, plans to acquire Wobby, an early stage artificial intelligence startup headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, as part of its strategy to strengthen its data and AI capabilities.

The proposed acquisition is aimed at helping enterprise customers realise faster value from generative AI by integrating AI driven data analyst agents into HCLSoftware’s offerings.

Wobby specialises in AI Data Analyst Agents that allow users to query large and complex data warehouses using natural language and receive instant, actionable business insights. The platform leverages a proprietary semantic layer and an agentic architecture that understands business context, automates analytical workflows, and delivers accurate insights at scale.

HCLSoftware’s Data and AI division, Actian, has seen sustained demand growth for its metadata management, data cataloguing, and data governance solutions over the past five years, driven by rising enterprise focus on structured data management.

The integration of Wobby’s agentic AI capabilities is expected to strengthen the knowledge graph features of the Actian data intelligence platform and enhance its self service analytics offerings.

Marc Poëer, CEO of Actian and Portfolio General Manager of HCLSoftware’s Data and AI division, said customers are increasingly seeking trusted, AI driven self service analytics that deliver context rich insights on a governed semantic layer.

He added that the combination of large language model powered natural language analytics with Actian’s unified data intelligence platform will help enterprises confidently scale their generative AI initiatives.

Amra Dorjbayar, CEO and Co Founder of Wobby, said the company is transforming business intelligence by developing AI agents that not only respond to queries but are also evolving towards proactive analytics through automated insight generation.

Dorjbayar noted that integrating Wobby’s technology with the Actian platform will offer customers a differentiated and scalable approach to enterprise data management and analytics.

