Ramco Cements Sells Non Core Assets Worth ₹514.9 Crore to Prestige Estates

The Ramco Cements Limited has completed the sale of non core assets worth ₹514.90 crore to Prestige Estates Projects Limited as part of its ongoing strategy to reduce debt and streamline its business operations.

The company informed stock exchanges on Monday, December 22, that the transaction was executed through an absolute sale deed involving land owned by Ramco Cements. Proceeds from the asset sale will be utilised to lower the company’s outstanding borrowings, supporting its balance sheet strengthening efforts.

Ramco Cements stated that it is in the process of monetising additional non core assets valued at around ₹200 crore, with the planned disposals expected to be completed by February 28, 2026. Following the latest transaction, the company has now monetised non core assets worth a cumulative ₹1,016.92 crore, exceeding its earlier monetisation target of ₹1,000 crore.

The asset monetisation plan was first outlined during the company’s Q2 FY25 results announcement in November 2024, at which time Ramco Cements had already sold non core assets worth ₹502.02 crore.

The company clarified that the asset sale to Prestige Estates Projects does not involve any promoter group entities or related party interests and has been conducted strictly on an arm’s length basis.

On the financial performance front, Ramco Cements reported a more than threefold rise in consolidated net profit to ₹77.88 crore for the quarter ended September 2025. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹25.77 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations increased 9.5 percent year on year to ₹2,238.74 crore in the September quarter of FY26, compared with ₹2,044.13 crore recorded in the same period of FY25.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com