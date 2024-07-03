iifl-logo-icon 1
The Ramco Cements Ltd Share Price

952.15
(-3.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

  • Open985.6
  • Day's High986.4
  • 52 Wk High1,060
  • Prev. Close985.7
  • Day's Low949.35
  • 52 Wk Low 700
  • Turnover (lac)4,038.91
  • P/E84.49
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value304.93
  • EPS11.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22,498.58
  • Div. Yield0.25
View All Historical Data
  • Open779.1
  • Day's High813.95
  • Spot810
  • Prev. Close786.65
  • Day's Low771.75
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot850
  • OI(Chg %)-2,15,050 (-8.6%)
  • Roll Over%6.43
  • Roll Cost-0.73
  • Traded Vol.46,12,950 (21.33%)
View More Futures

The Ramco Cements Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

985.6

Prev. Close

985.7

Turnover(Lac.)

4,038.91

Day's High

986.4

Day's Low

949.35

52 Week's High

1,060

52 Week's Low

700

Book Value

304.93

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22,498.58

P/E

84.49

EPS

11.67

Divi. Yield

0.25

The Ramco Cements Ltd Corporate Action

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2024

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

The Ramco Cements Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ramco Cements Q2 net profit tumbles ~75% y-o-y

Ramco Cements Q2 net profit tumbles ~75% y-o-y

12 Nov 2024|01:27 PM

The company's revenue from operations declined 12.5% to ₹2,038.2 Crore, compared to ₹2,329.3 Crore the previous year.

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Ramco Cements Ups Grinding Capacity in 2 Plants

Ramco Cements Ups Grinding Capacity in 2 Plants

23 Sep 2024|12:45 PM

The total investment for these capacity expansions amounted to ₹58 Crore. The company received operational consent from relevant authorities for the enhancements.

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

The Ramco Cements Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.29%

Non-Promoter- 40.85%

Institutions: 40.85%

Non-Institutions: 16.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

The Ramco Cements Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.63

23.63

23.63

23.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7,120.49

6,769.9

6,501.23

5,603.21

Net Worth

7,144.12

6,793.53

6,524.86

5,626.8

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,979.98

5,268.44

5,368.44

4,406.36

yoy growth (%)

13.5

-1.86

21.83

11.56

Raw materials

-890.39

-865.36

-873.76

-750.58

As % of sales

14.88

16.42

16.27

17.03

Employee costs

-414.46

-402.13

-368.2

-303.98

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

801.23

1,139.68

787.2

784.66

Depreciation

-400.84

-355.3

-315.26

-292.2

Tax paid

91.46

-378.6

-186.12

-229

Working capital

25.8

-452.73

246.2

-139.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.5

-1.86

21.83

11.56

Op profit growth

-17.06

36.18

3.38

-7.97

EBIT growth

-25.55

42.94

1.74

-11.51

Net profit growth

17.29

26.61

8.17

-14.42

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,376.35

8,157.26

5,897.19

5,188.7

5,285.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,376.35

8,157.26

5,897.19

5,188.7

5,285.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

106.5

102.3

103.88

Other Income

38.92

32.93

28

30.37

33.5

View Annually Results

The Ramco Cements Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT The Ramco Cements Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

P R Venketrama Raja

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K Selvanayagam

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Chitra Venkatraman

Chairman & Independent Directo

M F Farooqui

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

M S Krishnan

Independent Director

C K Ranganathan

Independent Director

Ajay B Baliga

Non Executive Director

RAMACHANDHRAN DINESH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by The Ramco Cements Ltd

Summary

Ramco Cements Limited (RCL) (Formerly known as Madras Cements Limited (MCL)), is the flagship company of The Ramco Group. The Company is a major player in the blended cement category in South India. It is the fifth largest cement producer in the country. The main product of the Company is Portland Cement, manufactured in 10 state-of-the art production facilities including integrated cement plants and grinding units with a current total production capacity of 19.40 million MTPA. The Company has two subsidiaries, viz. Ramco Windfarms Limited and Ramco Industrial and Technology Services Limited.The Company is engaged in manufacture of Cement, Ready Mix Concrete and Dry Mortar products. It caters mainly to the domestic markets. It sells cement in Sri Lanka through direct exports and Maldives through merchant exports. It is engaged in sale of surplus electricity generated from its windmills and thermal power plants after meeting its captive requirements. It produces Ready Mix Concrete and Dry Mortar products, alongside operating one of the largest wind farms in the country.The Company was incorporated on July 03rd, 1957. Headquartered in Chennai, the Company commenced operations in the year 1961. It undertook to replace the 4 cement mills at its Ramasamyraja Nagar Works, by a single new Combidan Cement Mill, which was commissioned at the end of year, 1985. A 132 KVA sub-station and the limestone crushing plant were installed during the same year. The project was commissioned durin
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the The Ramco Cements Ltd share price today?

The The Ramco Cements Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹952.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of The Ramco Cements Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of The Ramco Cements Ltd is ₹22498.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of The Ramco Cements Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of The Ramco Cements Ltd is 84.49 and 3.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of The Ramco Cements Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a The Ramco Cements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of The Ramco Cements Ltd is ₹700 and ₹1060 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of The Ramco Cements Ltd?

The Ramco Cements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.31%, 3 Years at -1.35%, 1 Year at -1.98%, 6 Month at 17.33%, 3 Month at 12.92% and 1 Month at -5.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of The Ramco Cements Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of The Ramco Cements Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.29 %
Institutions - 40.86 %
Public - 16.85 %

