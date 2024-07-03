Summary

Ramco Cements Limited (RCL) (Formerly known as Madras Cements Limited (MCL)), is the flagship company of The Ramco Group. The Company is a major player in the blended cement category in South India. It is the fifth largest cement producer in the country. The main product of the Company is Portland Cement, manufactured in 10 state-of-the art production facilities including integrated cement plants and grinding units with a current total production capacity of 19.40 million MTPA. The Company has two subsidiaries, viz. Ramco Windfarms Limited and Ramco Industrial and Technology Services Limited.The Company is engaged in manufacture of Cement, Ready Mix Concrete and Dry Mortar products. It caters mainly to the domestic markets. It sells cement in Sri Lanka through direct exports and Maldives through merchant exports. It is engaged in sale of surplus electricity generated from its windmills and thermal power plants after meeting its captive requirements. It produces Ready Mix Concrete and Dry Mortar products, alongside operating one of the largest wind farms in the country.The Company was incorporated on July 03rd, 1957. Headquartered in Chennai, the Company commenced operations in the year 1961. It undertook to replace the 4 cement mills at its Ramasamyraja Nagar Works, by a single new Combidan Cement Mill, which was commissioned at the end of year, 1985. A 132 KVA sub-station and the limestone crushing plant were installed during the same year. The project was commissioned durin

