Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCement
Open₹985.6
Prev. Close₹985.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,038.91
Day's High₹986.4
Day's Low₹949.35
52 Week's High₹1,060
52 Week's Low₹700
Book Value₹304.93
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22,498.58
P/E84.49
EPS11.67
Divi. Yield0.25
The company's revenue from operations declined 12.5% to ₹2,038.2 Crore, compared to ₹2,329.3 Crore the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.Read More
The total investment for these capacity expansions amounted to ₹58 Crore. The company received operational consent from relevant authorities for the enhancements.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.63
23.63
23.63
23.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,120.49
6,769.9
6,501.23
5,603.21
Net Worth
7,144.12
6,793.53
6,524.86
5,626.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,979.98
5,268.44
5,368.44
4,406.36
yoy growth (%)
13.5
-1.86
21.83
11.56
Raw materials
-890.39
-865.36
-873.76
-750.58
As % of sales
14.88
16.42
16.27
17.03
Employee costs
-414.46
-402.13
-368.2
-303.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
801.23
1,139.68
787.2
784.66
Depreciation
-400.84
-355.3
-315.26
-292.2
Tax paid
91.46
-378.6
-186.12
-229
Working capital
25.8
-452.73
246.2
-139.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.5
-1.86
21.83
11.56
Op profit growth
-17.06
36.18
3.38
-7.97
EBIT growth
-25.55
42.94
1.74
-11.51
Net profit growth
17.29
26.61
8.17
-14.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,376.35
8,157.26
5,897.19
5,188.7
5,285.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,376.35
8,157.26
5,897.19
5,188.7
5,285.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
106.5
102.3
103.88
Other Income
38.92
32.93
28
30.37
33.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
P R Venketrama Raja
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K Selvanayagam
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Chitra Venkatraman
Chairman & Independent Directo
M F Farooqui
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
M S Krishnan
Independent Director
C K Ranganathan
Independent Director
Ajay B Baliga
Non Executive Director
RAMACHANDHRAN DINESH
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by The Ramco Cements Ltd
Summary
Ramco Cements Limited (RCL) (Formerly known as Madras Cements Limited (MCL)), is the flagship company of The Ramco Group. The Company is a major player in the blended cement category in South India. It is the fifth largest cement producer in the country. The main product of the Company is Portland Cement, manufactured in 10 state-of-the art production facilities including integrated cement plants and grinding units with a current total production capacity of 19.40 million MTPA. The Company has two subsidiaries, viz. Ramco Windfarms Limited and Ramco Industrial and Technology Services Limited.The Company is engaged in manufacture of Cement, Ready Mix Concrete and Dry Mortar products. It caters mainly to the domestic markets. It sells cement in Sri Lanka through direct exports and Maldives through merchant exports. It is engaged in sale of surplus electricity generated from its windmills and thermal power plants after meeting its captive requirements. It produces Ready Mix Concrete and Dry Mortar products, alongside operating one of the largest wind farms in the country.The Company was incorporated on July 03rd, 1957. Headquartered in Chennai, the Company commenced operations in the year 1961. It undertook to replace the 4 cement mills at its Ramasamyraja Nagar Works, by a single new Combidan Cement Mill, which was commissioned at the end of year, 1985. A 132 KVA sub-station and the limestone crushing plant were installed during the same year. The project was commissioned durin
Read More
The The Ramco Cements Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹952.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of The Ramco Cements Ltd is ₹22498.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of The Ramco Cements Ltd is 84.49 and 3.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a The Ramco Cements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of The Ramco Cements Ltd is ₹700 and ₹1060 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The Ramco Cements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.31%, 3 Years at -1.35%, 1 Year at -1.98%, 6 Month at 17.33%, 3 Month at 12.92% and 1 Month at -5.23%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.