Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.46
-1.82
21.82
11.5
Op profit growth
-17.16
35.72
3.17
-7.91
EBIT growth
-25.6
42.42
1.54
-11.49
Net profit growth
12.48
29.71
7.16
-14.93
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.48
29.43
21.29
25.13
EBIT margin
15.25
23.26
16.03
19.24
Net profit margin
14.68
14.81
11.2
12.74
RoCE
8.56
12.97
11.4
13.87
RoNW
3.56
3.65
3.31
3.56
RoA
2.06
2.06
1.99
2.29
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
37.78
32.37
25.65
23.79
Dividend per share
3
3
2.5
3
Cash EPS
20.28
18.1
12.2
11.47
Book value per share
280.1
242.98
212.3
174.57
Valuation ratios
P/E
20.36
30.99
20.05
30.83
P/CEPS
37.92
55.4
42.13
63.93
P/B
2.74
4.12
2.42
4.2
EV/EBIDTA
16.65
16.77
12.74
15.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
9.03
11.76
12.54
Tax payout
11.12
-33.22
-23.71
-29.2
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
22.08
31.16
32.86
41.16
Inventory days
43.58
42.98
40.91
46.93
Creditor days
-44.23
-48.87
-34.47
-32.4
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.14
-14.05
-11.98
-14.19
Net debt / equity
0.56
0.51
0.58
0.24
Net debt / op. profit
2.92
1.9
2.56
0.89
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-14.83
-16.35
-16.21
-16.96
Employee costs
-7.24
-7.91
-7.06
-6.89
Other costs
-56.43
-46.29
-55.43
-51
The company's revenue from operations declined 12.5% to ₹2,038.2 Crore, compared to ₹2,329.3 Crore the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.Read More
The total investment for these capacity expansions amounted to ₹58 Crore. The company received operational consent from relevant authorities for the enhancements.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.