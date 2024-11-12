The Ramco Cements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
801.23
1,139.68
787.2
784.66
Depreciation
-400.84
-355.3
-315.26
-292.2
Tax paid
91.46
-378.6
-186.12
-229
Working capital
25.8
-452.73
246.2
-139.57
Other operating items
Operating
517.65
-46.95
532.03
123.89
Capital expenditure
1,121.07
1,228.38
1,196.97
370.7
Free cash flow
1,638.73
1,181.43
1,729
494.59
Equity raised
11,211.78
9,803.84
8,371.48
7,251.15
Investing
0.35
12.22
29.43
10.95
Financing
1,323.05
1,704.15
2,921.83
1,378.95
Dividends paid
0
66.68
58.95
70.74
Net in cash
14,173.91
12,768.32
13,110.69
9,206.39
