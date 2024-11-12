iifl-logo-icon 1
The Ramco Cements Ltd Balance Sheet

895.55
(-2.26%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:49:55 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR The Ramco Cements Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.63

23.63

23.63

23.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7,120.49

6,769.9

6,501.23

5,603.21

Net Worth

7,144.12

6,793.53

6,524.86

5,626.8

Minority Interest

Debt

4,936.5

4,507.11

3,949.67

3,109.78

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1,057.54

947.49

839.09

1,106.35

Total Liabilities

13,138.16

12,248.13

11,313.62

9,842.93

Fixed Assets

13,421.7

12,161.61

10,785.59

9,311.78

Intangible Assets

Investments

223.12

202.31

201.27

200.92

Deferred Tax Asset Net

27.11

18.98

15.05

18.7

Networking Capital

-668.95

-303.35

135.67

169.66

Inventories

982.3

882.34

833.33

597.9

Inventory Days

50.86

41.42

Sundry Debtors

852.15

464.96

349.77

375.18

Debtor Days

21.34

25.99

Other Current Assets

553.9

637.08

709.51

718.12

Sundry Creditors

-1,107.7

-791.2

-634.84

-505

Creditor Days

38.74

34.98

Other Current Liabilities

-1,949.6

-1,496.54

-1,122.1

-1,016.53

Cash

135.18

168.59

176.04

141.86

Total Assets

13,138.16

12,248.13

11,313.62

9,842.93

The Ramco Cement : related Articles

Ramco Cements Q2 net profit tumbles ~75% y-o-y

Ramco Cements Q2 net profit tumbles ~75% y-o-y

12 Nov 2024|01:27 PM

The company's revenue from operations declined 12.5% to ₹2,038.2 Crore, compared to ₹2,329.3 Crore the previous year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Read More
Ramco Cements Ups Grinding Capacity in 2 Plants

Ramco Cements Ups Grinding Capacity in 2 Plants

23 Sep 2024|12:45 PM

The total investment for these capacity expansions amounted to ₹58 Crore. The company received operational consent from relevant authorities for the enhancements.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More

