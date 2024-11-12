The Ramco Cements Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.63
23.63
23.63
23.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,120.49
6,769.9
6,501.23
5,603.21
Net Worth
7,144.12
6,793.53
6,524.86
5,626.8
Minority Interest
Debt
4,936.5
4,507.11
3,949.67
3,109.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1,057.54
947.49
839.09
1,106.35
Total Liabilities
13,138.16
12,248.13
11,313.62
9,842.93
Fixed Assets
13,421.7
12,161.61
10,785.59
9,311.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
223.12
202.31
201.27
200.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
27.11
18.98
15.05
18.7
Networking Capital
-668.95
-303.35
135.67
169.66
Inventories
982.3
882.34
833.33
597.9
Inventory Days
50.86
41.42
Sundry Debtors
852.15
464.96
349.77
375.18
Debtor Days
21.34
25.99
Other Current Assets
553.9
637.08
709.51
718.12
Sundry Creditors
-1,107.7
-791.2
-634.84
-505
Creditor Days
38.74
34.98
Other Current Liabilities
-1,949.6
-1,496.54
-1,122.1
-1,016.53
Cash
135.18
168.59
176.04
141.86
Total Assets
13,138.16
12,248.13
11,313.62
9,842.93
