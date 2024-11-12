Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,979.98
5,268.44
5,368.44
4,406.36
yoy growth (%)
13.5
-1.86
21.83
11.56
Raw materials
-890.39
-865.36
-873.76
-750.58
As % of sales
14.88
16.42
16.27
17.03
Employee costs
-414.46
-402.13
-368.2
-303.98
As % of sales
6.93
7.63
6.85
6.89
Other costs
-3,391.29
-2,452.99
-2,989.86
-2,252.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
56.71
46.56
55.69
51.11
Operating profit
1,283.84
1,547.96
1,136.62
1,099.43
OPM
21.46
29.38
21.17
24.95
Depreciation
-400.84
-355.3
-315.26
-292.2
Interest expense
-112.4
-87.62
-71.35
-59.21
Other income
30.64
34.64
37.2
36.64
Profit before tax
801.23
1,139.68
787.2
784.66
Taxes
91.46
-378.6
-186.12
-229
Tax rate
11.41
-33.21
-23.64
-29.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
892.69
761.08
601.08
555.66
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
892.7
761.08
601.09
555.66
yoy growth (%)
17.29
26.61
8.17
-14.42
NPM
14.92
14.44
11.19
12.61
