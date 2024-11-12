iifl-logo-icon 1
The Ramco Cements Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

953.35
(0.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR The Ramco Cements Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,979.98

5,268.44

5,368.44

4,406.36

yoy growth (%)

13.5

-1.86

21.83

11.56

Raw materials

-890.39

-865.36

-873.76

-750.58

As % of sales

14.88

16.42

16.27

17.03

Employee costs

-414.46

-402.13

-368.2

-303.98

As % of sales

6.93

7.63

6.85

6.89

Other costs

-3,391.29

-2,452.99

-2,989.86

-2,252.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

56.71

46.56

55.69

51.11

Operating profit

1,283.84

1,547.96

1,136.62

1,099.43

OPM

21.46

29.38

21.17

24.95

Depreciation

-400.84

-355.3

-315.26

-292.2

Interest expense

-112.4

-87.62

-71.35

-59.21

Other income

30.64

34.64

37.2

36.64

Profit before tax

801.23

1,139.68

787.2

784.66

Taxes

91.46

-378.6

-186.12

-229

Tax rate

11.41

-33.21

-23.64

-29.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

892.69

761.08

601.08

555.66

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

892.7

761.08

601.09

555.66

yoy growth (%)

17.29

26.61

8.17

-14.42

NPM

14.92

14.44

11.19

12.61

The Ramco Cement : related Articles

Ramco Cements Q2 net profit tumbles ~75% y-o-y

Ramco Cements Q2 net profit tumbles ~75% y-o-y

12 Nov 2024|01:27 PM

The company's revenue from operations declined 12.5% to ₹2,038.2 Crore, compared to ₹2,329.3 Crore the previous year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Read More
Ramco Cements Ups Grinding Capacity in 2 Plants

Ramco Cements Ups Grinding Capacity in 2 Plants

23 Sep 2024|12:45 PM

The total investment for these capacity expansions amounted to ₹58 Crore. The company received operational consent from relevant authorities for the enhancements.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR The Ramco Cements Ltd

