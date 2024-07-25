iifl-logo-icon 1
The Ramco Cements Ltd Option Chain

The Ramco Cements Ltd Option Chain

922
(-1.35%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--680₹1.50%8500%
8500%₹69.80%700₹0.05-75%2,07,400-26.06%
--710₹1.40%2,5500%
2,5500%₹52.20%720₹0.05-75%57,800-12.82%
5,9500%₹51.350%730₹0.05-80%1,04,550-3.90%
7,6500%₹44.40%740₹0.05-87.5%36,550-8.51%
8,500-23.07%₹51.9521.23%750₹0.05-93.75%1,34,300-25.82%
11,90016.66%₹319.34%760₹0.05-95.65%1,07,9503.25%
45,050-10.16%₹15.65-16.97%770₹0.1-95.74%78,2004.54%
70,550-17.82%₹19.565.25%780₹0.05-98.93%90,950-20.14%
38,250-60.17%₹1181.81%790₹0.1-98.88%43,350-46.31%
1,84,450-59.05%₹0.05-98.5%800₹0.5-96.87%91,800-54.62%
1,11,350-62.57%₹0.05-96.87%810₹13.95-43.4%31,450-21.27%
1,40,250-24.65%₹0.05-95.45%820₹20-42.11%81,600-30.93%
1,19,850-26.17%₹0.05-93.33%830₹30-30.06%35,700-22.22%
1,19,000-24.73%₹0.05-92.3%840₹47.65-13.91%95,200-4.27%
2,17,600-29.28%₹0.05-88.88%850₹52.25-16.99%48,450-25.97%
2,83,050-14.39%₹0.05-87.5%860₹731.38%94,350-2.63%
66,300-59.16%₹0.05-87.5%870₹83.71.76%24,650-27.5%
1,29,200-31.83%₹0.05-83.33%880₹84.7-10.93%31,450-13.95%
59,500-36.36%₹0.05-80%890₹96.2-0.82%28,050-5.71%
7,25,900-26.75%₹0.05-80%900₹104-6.3%56,950-15.18%
51,000-54.54%₹0.05-83.33%910₹124.231.84%4,25025%
81,600-27.81%₹0.05-66.66%920₹125-3.69%8,500-54.54%
10,200-29.41%₹0.05-75%930₹145.735.09%1,7000%
51,850-19.73%₹0.05-50%940₹155.6-9.08%9,35010%
1,70,000-6.54%₹0.05-50%950₹150-16.08%23,8000%
1,34,3000%₹0.05-50%960₹175.623.96%3,40033.33%
15,3000%₹0.05-50%970₹201.050%5,9500%
19,5500%₹0.05-90%980₹195.645.58%8500%
18,7000%₹0.050%990₹205.55-3.33%10,2009.09%
3,40,000-0.24%₹0.050%1,000₹2200%33,1500%

The Ramco Cement: Related NEWS

Ramco Cements Q2 net profit tumbles ~75% y-o-y

Ramco Cements Q2 net profit tumbles ~75% y-o-y

12 Nov 2024|01:27 PM

The company's revenue from operations declined 12.5% to ₹2,038.2 Crore, compared to ₹2,329.3 Crore the previous year.

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Ramco Cements Ups Grinding Capacity in 2 Plants

Ramco Cements Ups Grinding Capacity in 2 Plants

23 Sep 2024|12:45 PM

The total investment for these capacity expansions amounted to ₹58 Crore. The company received operational consent from relevant authorities for the enhancements.

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

