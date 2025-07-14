iifl-logo
Ramco Cements Nets ₹24 Crore from Sale of Non-Core Assets

14 Jul 2025 , 08:56 AM

Ramco Cements Ltd has announced the sale of non-core assets worth ₹24.05 crore as part of its ongoing monetisation drive. The disposal includes ₹19.77 crore from divesting shares held in other companies and ₹4.28 crore from selling company-owned land.

With the latest transaction, the cumulative value of non-core assets offloaded by the Tamil Nadu-headquartered company has reached ₹483.84 crore. The deal, finalised on July 11, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., crossed the materiality threshold of ₹15.70 crore. Ramco Cements has set an ambitious target of unlocking ₹1,000 crore from non-core asset sales over time.

Meanwhile, the company’s financial performance in the January–March 2025 quarter reflected pressure on earnings. Net profit dropped sharply by 74.5% year-on-year to ₹31 crore, down from ₹121.4 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations declined 10.5% to ₹2,392 crore compared to ₹2,673 crore a year ago.  Operating performance also weakened. EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹320.8 crore, marking a 23% decline from ₹417 crore in the year-ago quarter.  The EBITDA margin narrowed to 13.4%, down from 15.6% in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, indicating margin pressure in a challenging operating environment.

Ramco Cements shares closed at ₹1,140 which is a 3.14% gain on July, 11, 2025. Ramco Cements shares have gained 6.46% in the previous month, 29% in the last 6 month, and up 43% in the last year.

