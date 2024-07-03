The Ramco Cements Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,376.35
8,157.26
5,897.19
5,188.7
5,285.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,376.35
8,157.26
5,897.19
5,188.7
5,285.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
106.5
102.3
103.88
Other Income
38.92
32.93
28
30.37
33.5
Total Income
9,415.27
8,190.19
6,031.69
5,321.37
5,422.8
Total Expenditure
7,811.77
6,971.71
4,713.62
3,733.69
4,241.88
PBIDT
1,603.5
1,218.48
1,318.07
1,587.68
1,180.92
Interest
415.53
240.52
112.4
87.62
72.14
PBDT
1,187.97
977.96
1,205.67
1,500.06
1,108.78
Depreciation
646.31
505.98
402.23
356.56
316.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
42.6
26.77
176.92
244.02
102.58
Deferred Tax
105.53
103.22
-266.33
135.9
85.27
Reported Profit After Tax
393.53
341.99
892.85
763.58
604.39
Minority Interest After NP
-3.46
0.23
0.47
0.69
0.93
Net Profit after Minority Interest
359.95
314.52
881.48
783.64
604.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
359.95
314.52
881.48
783.64
604.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.77
13.76
38.56
34
26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
250
200
300
300
250
Equity
23.63
23.63
23.63
23.59
23.56
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.1
14.93
22.35
30.59
22.34
PBDTM(%)
12.66
11.98
20.44
28.91
20.97
PATM(%)
4.19
4.19
15.14
14.71
11.43
The company's revenue from operations declined 12.5% to ₹2,038.2 Crore, compared to ₹2,329.3 Crore the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.Read More
The total investment for these capacity expansions amounted to ₹58 Crore. The company received operational consent from relevant authorities for the enhancements.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
