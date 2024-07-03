iifl-logo-icon 1
The Ramco Cements Ltd Annually Results

931.45
(-1.28%)
Jan 9, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,376.35

8,157.26

5,897.19

5,188.7

5,285.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,376.35

8,157.26

5,897.19

5,188.7

5,285.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

106.5

102.3

103.88

Other Income

38.92

32.93

28

30.37

33.5

Total Income

9,415.27

8,190.19

6,031.69

5,321.37

5,422.8

Total Expenditure

7,811.77

6,971.71

4,713.62

3,733.69

4,241.88

PBIDT

1,603.5

1,218.48

1,318.07

1,587.68

1,180.92

Interest

415.53

240.52

112.4

87.62

72.14

PBDT

1,187.97

977.96

1,205.67

1,500.06

1,108.78

Depreciation

646.31

505.98

402.23

356.56

316.54

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

42.6

26.77

176.92

244.02

102.58

Deferred Tax

105.53

103.22

-266.33

135.9

85.27

Reported Profit After Tax

393.53

341.99

892.85

763.58

604.39

Minority Interest After NP

-3.46

0.23

0.47

0.69

0.93

Net Profit after Minority Interest

359.95

314.52

881.48

783.64

604.14

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

359.95

314.52

881.48

783.64

604.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

15.77

13.76

38.56

34

26

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

250

200

300

300

250

Equity

23.63

23.63

23.63

23.59

23.56

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.1

14.93

22.35

30.59

22.34

PBDTM(%)

12.66

11.98

20.44

28.91

20.97

PATM(%)

4.19

4.19

15.14

14.71

11.43

The Ramco Cement: Related NEWS

Ramco Cements Q2 net profit tumbles ~75% y-o-y

Ramco Cements Q2 net profit tumbles ~75% y-o-y

12 Nov 2024

The company's revenue from operations declined 12.5% to ₹2,038.2 Crore, compared to ₹2,329.3 Crore the previous year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Read More
Ramco Cements Ups Grinding Capacity in 2 Plants

Ramco Cements Ups Grinding Capacity in 2 Plants

23 Sep 2024

The total investment for these capacity expansions amounted to ₹58 Crore. The company received operational consent from relevant authorities for the enhancements.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More

