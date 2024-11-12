Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
42.29%
42.29%
42.29%
42.11%
42.11%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
40.85%
41.9%
43.05%
44.25%
44.59%
Non-Institutions
16.85%
15.8%
14.65%
13.63%
13.28%
Total Non-Promoter
57.7%
57.7%
57.7%
57.88%
57.88%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The company's revenue from operations declined 12.5% to ₹2,038.2 Crore, compared to ₹2,329.3 Crore the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.Read More
The total investment for these capacity expansions amounted to ₹58 Crore. The company received operational consent from relevant authorities for the enhancements.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
