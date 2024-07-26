Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Ramco Cements: The company recorded a 55% year-on-year fall in net profit of ₹35.5 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹79 Crore.

Jupiter Wagons: Mobility solutions company announced a 46% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹91.9 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹62.9 Crore. The company’s revenue climbed by 16.8% to ₹879.9 Crore from ₹753.2 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: In the first quarter of 2024, the financial services company’s net profit increased by 67.9% to ₹883.6 Crore compared to the previous year. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹526.1 Crore. Revenue from operations increased by 54% to ₹2,312.3 Crore from ₹1,501.5 Crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation: The company recorded a 38% year-on-year fall in net profit at ₹342.6 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹548.32 Crore. The company’s sales decreased by 3.5% to ₹17,095 Crore compared to ₹17,720.2 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

AU Small Finance Bank: The Jaipur-based bank recorded a 30% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹502.6 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹387 Crore. Net interest income (NII) increased by 54% to ₹1,920.5 Crore from ₹1,246 Crore in the same quarter of FY24.

SJVN: The Mizoram Government has issued the business a Letter of Intent to allot the Darzo Lui pumped storage project. With an installed capacity of 2,400 MW, the project’s completion cost is anticipated to be ₹13,947.50 Crore.

Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra Ltd. announced a constant currency sales growth of 0.7% for the April-June period, somewhat higher than the previously reduced projections of 0.4% to 0.5%.

Indus Towers: Indus Towers, a telecom infrastructure provider, stated on Thursday (July 25) that its board of directors will consider a proposal to buy back fully paid-up equity shares at its July 30, 2024 board meeting.

DLF: On Thursday (July 25), DLF Ltd reported a 22.5% YoY increase in net profit of ₹644.7 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors’ market capitalisation has reached a new high of ₹4 Lakh Crore, thanks to a 40% increase in shares since January. In the process, the corporation has surpassed Maruti Suzuki to reclaim the number one position. To be clear, the valuation comprises both ordinary shares and DVR.

