To the Members of THE RAMCO CEMENTS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Separate Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Separate Financial Statements of THE RAMCO CEMENTS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Separate Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Separate Statement of Profit and Loss, the Separate Statement of changes in Equity and the Separate Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and Notes to the Separate Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the Separate Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Separate Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 (‘the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Separate Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Separate Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Separate Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Separate Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Evaluation of uncertain Tax Position/ Contingent liabilities Principal Audit Procedures The Company has material uncertain tax position in respect of possible or actual taxation disputes, litigations, claims and other contingent liabilities. The Audit addressed this Key Audit Matter by assessing the adequacy of tax provisions by reviewing the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provisions and the possible outcome of the disputes. The provisions are estimated using a significant degree of management judgment in interpreting the various relevant rules, regulations and practices and in considering precedents in various legal forums. We reviewed the significant litigations and claims and discussed with the Companys legal counsel, external advisors about their views regarding the likely outcome and magnitude of and exposure to relevant litigation and claims. (Refer to Note No. 48.2.1 to 48.2.5 and 48.2.7 to 48.2.21 to the Separate Financial Statements) We also reviewed the relevant judgments and the opinions given by the companys advisers, which were relied on by the management for such claims. Furthermore we assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures in the Separate Financial Statements. 2 Disputes and potential litigations Principal Audit Procedures The Competition Commission of India (CCI) vide its order dated 31st August, 2016 had imposed a penalty of Rs. 258.63 Crores on the Company towards alleged cartelisation. The Companys appeal along with other cement companies had been dismissed by NCLAT vide its order dated 25th July 2018. Against the order, the Company appealed to the Honble Supreme Court, which by its order dated 05th October, 2018 admitted the appeal and directed to continue the interim order passed by NCLAT. Accordingly, the Company has re-deposited Rs. 25.86 Crores being 10% of the penalty. The Company, backed by legal opinion, believes that it has a good case and hence no provision is made. Management Judgment is involved in considering the probability of the claim being successful and we have accordingly designated this as a focus area of the audit. In response to the risk of completeness of the disclosures and probability of claim being successful, we reviewed the legal advice obtained by the management from external legal advisor. (Refer to Note No. 48.2.6 to the Separate Financial Statements) We discussed the case with management and reviewed the related documents. We also reviewed the stand taken by other companies in the cement industry who are all also involved in this issue. We reviewed the disclosures for completeness based on our audit procedures. 3 Existence and impairment of Trade Receivables Principal Audit Procedures Trade Receivables are significant to the Companys financial statements. The Collectability of trade receivables is a key element of the Companys working capital management, which is managed on an ongoing basis by its management. Due to the nature of the Business and the requirements of customers, various contract terms are in place, there is a risk that the carrying values may not be reflective of their recoverable amounts as at the reporting date, which would require an impairment provision. Where there are indicators of impairment, the company undertakes assessment of the recoverability of the amounts. We performed audit procedures on the assessment of trade receivables, which included substantive testing of revenue transactions, obtaining trade receivables external confirmations and testing the subsequent payments received. Assessing the impact of impairment on trade receivables requires judgment and we evaluated managements assumptions in determining the provision for impairment of trade receivables, by analyzing the ageing of receivables, assessing significant overdue individual trade receivables and specific local risks, combined with the legal documentations, where applicable. Given the magnitude and inherent uncertainty involved in the judgment, estimating impairment assessment of trade receivables, we have identified this as a key audit matter. We also reviewed the system of obtaining monthly confirmation from the customers, which are kept in electronic mode by the Company. We tested the timing of revenue and trade receivables recognition based on the terms agreed with the customers. We also reviewed, on a sample basis, terms of the contract with the customers, invoices raised, etc., as a part of our audit procedures. (Refer to Note No. 18 to the Separate Financial Statements) Furthermore we assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures in the Separate Financial Statements. 4 Evaluation of Carrying value of Non-Current Investments Principal Audit Procedures The Company has Non-Current Investments in unlisted subsidiaries, associates and other companies, amounting to Rs. 95.29 crores as at 31st March 2024 which is 42.71% of the total non-current investments of the company. The Companys investments in unlisted subsidiaries, associates are valued at Cost less any impairment and investments in other companies are valued at FVTOCI method. These investments are assessed for impairment when an indicator of impairment exists. The Management assess annually the existence of impairment. The processes and methodologies for valuation and identification of impairment in the value of investments of unlisted companies requires application of significant judgment by the Company. The judgment has to be made with respect to the timing, quantity and estimation of future discounted cash flows of the unlisted entities. We examined the policies and methodologies used by the management to estimate the carrying value of each investment. It involves significant estimates and judgment by the management because of the inherent uncertainty involved in forecasting the investees future performance and discounting future cash flows. We consider the valuation and assessment of impairment in value of such investments to be significant to the audit, because of the materiality of the value of investments in the Separate Financial Statements of the Company and estimates and judgments involved in assessing the various unobservable valuation inputs like estimating the future cash flows. Accordingly, the valuation and assessment of impairment value in such investments of unlisted entities is determined to be key audit matter in our audit of the Separate Financial Statements. We evaluated the assessment techniques for forecasting the future cash flows and revenue estimates used by the management to assess the future prospect of the investees companies. (Refer to Note No. 12 and 13 to the Separate Financial Statements) We examined the report furnished to us by the management for the valuation of the business to assess the investment value in unlisted companies. We reviewed and compared the estimates made by the management with the externally available industry data.

Information Other than the Separate Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the Other Information. The Other Information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Report on CSR activities, and Shareholders information but does not include the Separate Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Separate Financial Statements does not cover the Other Information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Separate Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the Other Information and, in doing so, consider whether the Other Information is materially inconsistent with the Separate Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this Other Information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Separate Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Separate Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit or loss including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued there under and accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Separate Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Separate Financial Statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Separate Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Separate Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Separate Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Separate Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Separate Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the Separate Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Separate Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Separate Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Separate Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Separate Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Separate Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Separate Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

The Company has closed the operations of its foreign branch in Sri Lanka in view of its un-viability, with effect from 27th July 2021. The strike-off application for de-registration of the said branch has been approved by the Registrar of Companies, Colombo vide its communication dated 23rd October 2023. The application for de-activation of taxpayer identification number (TIN) with the Inland Revenue Department is under process. The Branch Auditors in Sri Lanka has advised that there is no necessity to prepare the audited accounts in respect of the said foreign branch in these circumstances. The Management has assessed that, there is no material impact on the financial statements on account of the winding up of the branch. The Separate Financial Statements includes financial performance of the above foreign branch which reflects total assets of Rs. 1.23 Crores, total revenue of Rs. Nil and net cash inflow amounting to Rs. 0.10 Crores for the year ended on 31st March 2024, have been furnished to us by the management and has been properly considered and dealt in the Audited Separate Financial Statements. (Refer to Note No. 64 to the Separate Financial Statements).

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The accounts of the branch office of the Company have been properly considered and dealt with by us in preparing this report.

(d) The Separate Balance Sheet, the Separate Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Separate Statement of Changes in Equity and the Separate Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(e) In our opinion, the aforesaid Separate Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our Separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over financial reporting.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the details of the pending litigations and its impact on the financial position in its Separate Financial Statements in Note No. 48.2.1 to 48.2.21 of the Notes to the Separate Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provide under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note No. 62 to the Separate Financial Statements, the final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the current year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended 31-03-2024, which has a feature of recording Audit Trial (Edit Log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the Audit Trial feature being tampered with.

As Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 01st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of Audit Trial as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

For SRSV & ASSOCIATES For RAMAKRISHNA RAJA AND CO Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 015041S Firm Registration No.: 005333S P. SANTHANAM M. VIJAYAN Partner Partner Membership No.: 018697 Membership No.: 026972 UDIN: 24018697BKHIQZ1824 UDIN: 24026972BKEHBB3968 Place: Chennai Date: 22nd May 2024

"Annexure A" To The Independent Auditors Report

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of Company on the Separate Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report the following:

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, all the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the verification of the records of the company the title deeds of immovable properties of the Company, are held in the name of the Company. Reference is invited to the Note No. 48.2.14 of the Separate Financial Statements wherein it is stated that there is a dispute regarding the patta of the land and matter is pending before the High Court.

In respect of immovable properties taken on lease and disclosed as right-of-use assets in the Separate Financial Statements, the lease agreements are in the name of company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

(ii) (a) The Management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals.

(b) The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the books records were properly dealt with in the books of accounts and were not material.

(c) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees from bankers on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly statements filed with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of Company.

(iii) (a) The Company has made investments in/provided guarantee /granted loans/ advances in the nature of loans during the year, details of which are given below:

Rs. in Crores

Particulars Investments Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount invested / provided / granted during the year (i) Subsidiaries & Associates 15.50 - 13.24 (ii) Other Companies 86.15 - - (iii) Others 0.04 - 24.26 Balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet date (i) Subsidiaries & Associates 139.54 - 14.93 (ii) Other Companies 83.58 - - (iii) Others - 100.00 33.30

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in nature of loans and guarantees provided, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, the repayments or receipts are regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the Company has not granted loans repayable on demand without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advance in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Accordingly, Clause 3 (iii) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in relation to loans, guarantees provided and investments made.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. Accordingly, reporting under this clause 3 (v) of the Order does not arise.

(vi) The Central Government, under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 has specified maintenance of cost records and such accounts and records have been so made and maintained by the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, goods and services tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrear as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) As at 31st March 2024, according to the records of the Company, the following are the particulars of the disputed dues on account of sales tax, income tax, customs duty, wealth tax, service tax, goods and services tax and cess, which have not been deposited on account of dispute:

Rs. in Crores

Sl. No. Name of the Statute Forum where dispute is pending Period to which it relates 31-03-2024 31-03-2023 1 VAT / CST Act / Entry Tax / GST Act Assessing Authority 1992-93 to 2005-06 16.57 0.46 Assistant / Deputy Commissioner, Appeals 2002-03 to 2009-10, 2014-15 & 2017-18 to 2022-23 49.30 48.29 Appellate Tribunal 1990-91 to 2010-11 & 2015-16 1.96 1.96 High Court 1990-91 to 2005-06 & 2014-15 to 2016-17 10.50 6.45 2 Central Excise Act & Cenvat Credit Rules Assistant / Deputy Additional Commissioner 2004-05 to 2017-18 76.57 74.36 Commissioner Appeals 2007-08 to 2017-18 3.32 1.87 Appellate Tribunal 2004-05 to 2017-18 126.59 153.47 High Court 2006-07 to 2011-12 80.14 77.74 Supreme Court 2004-05 to 2013-14 20.82 20.82 3 Income Tax Act Commissioner Appeals 2010-11, 2014-15 & 2015-16 30.12 37.25 Appellate Tribunal 2009-10, 2011-12 to 2013-14 & 2015-16 70.36 84.21 High Court 1992-93 to 2007-08 43.86 15.29 Total 530.11 522.17

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised on short term basis have not been used for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Separate Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate companies as defined in the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies as defined under the Act.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer during the year. The Company has raised money by way of Non-Convertible Debentures during the year and the proceeds have been applied for the purposes for which they were raised.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised funds by way of preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles materially outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the Auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken in to consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Separate Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. (Refer to Note No. 55 to the Separate Financial Statements)

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations given to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) ln our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non - cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its Directors. Accordingly, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities during the year.

(c) The Company is not Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of our audit, the Group does not have any CICs.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Separate Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report, that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the Audit Report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the date of the balance sheet, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act, pursuant to any project under CSR. Accordingly, clauses 3 (xx) (a) and 3 (xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Separate Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

"Annexure B" To The Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Separate Financial Statements prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards of The Ramco Cements Limited.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. THE RAMCO CEMENTS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Separate Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities includethedesign,implementationandmaintenanceofadequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at

31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.