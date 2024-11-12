Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

The Ramco Cements Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the Qr ended 30-9-2024 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED 30-9-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

The Ramco Cements Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting o be held on 25.07.2024 to consider Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the qr ended 30-6-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 9 May 2024

The Ramco Cements Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 22.05.2024 to consider Audited Annual Accounts (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31.03.2024 and to recommend dividend. AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31-03-2024 The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs.2.50 per share of Rs.1/- each for the year ended 31st March 2024. The dividend on declaration at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid within 30 days thereof DIVIDEND DIVIDEND OF RS.2.50 PER SHARE (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024