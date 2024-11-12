|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|The Ramco Cements Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the Qr ended 30-9-2024 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED 30-9-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|The Ramco Cements Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting o be held on 25.07.2024 to consider Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the qr ended 30-6-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|The Ramco Cements Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 22.05.2024 to consider Audited Annual Accounts (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31.03.2024 and to recommend dividend. AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31-03-2024 The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs.2.50 per share of Rs.1/- each for the year ended 31st March 2024. The dividend on declaration at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid within 30 days thereof DIVIDEND DIVIDEND OF RS.2.50 PER SHARE (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|The Ramco Cements Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31-12-2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QR AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31-12-2023 Capacity Addition at Kalavatala Plant Introduction of Employee Stock Option Scheme (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
The company's revenue from operations declined 12.5% to ₹2,038.2 Crore, compared to ₹2,329.3 Crore the previous year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.
The total investment for these capacity expansions amounted to ₹58 Crore. The company received operational consent from relevant authorities for the enhancements.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.
