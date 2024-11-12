iifl-logo-icon 1
The Ramco Cements Ltd Board Meeting

889.95
(1.23%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:39:53 PM

The Ramco Cement CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
The Ramco Cements Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the Qr ended 30-9-2024 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED 30-9-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
The Ramco Cements Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting o be held on 25.07.2024 to consider Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the qr ended 30-6-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 20249 May 2024
The Ramco Cements Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 22.05.2024 to consider Audited Annual Accounts (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31.03.2024 and to recommend dividend. AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31-03-2024 The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs.2.50 per share of Rs.1/- each for the year ended 31st March 2024. The dividend on declaration at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid within 30 days thereof DIVIDEND DIVIDEND OF RS.2.50 PER SHARE (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
The Ramco Cements Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31-12-2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QR AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31-12-2023 Capacity Addition at Kalavatala Plant Introduction of Employee Stock Option Scheme (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

The Ramco Cement: Related News

Ramco Cements Q2 net profit tumbles ~75% y-o-y

Ramco Cements Q2 net profit tumbles ~75% y-o-y

12 Nov 2024|01:27 PM

The company's revenue from operations declined 12.5% to ₹2,038.2 Crore, compared to ₹2,329.3 Crore the previous year.

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Ramco Cements Ups Grinding Capacity in 2 Plants

Ramco Cements Ups Grinding Capacity in 2 Plants

23 Sep 2024|12:45 PM

The total investment for these capacity expansions amounted to ₹58 Crore. The company received operational consent from relevant authorities for the enhancements.

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

