Saatvik Green unit secures ₹486-Crore order for solar PV modules

Saatvik Green Energy announced that its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries Private Ltd, has secured and accepted an order from a renowned independent power producer/EPC player for the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules. The aggregate order value stands at ₹486 Crore.

At around 1.31 PM, Saatvik Green Energy was trading 2.23% lower at ₹388.10, against the previous close of ₹396.95 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹417.30, and ₹384, respectively.

The company has received this order from a domestic entity and is in the normal course of business. It expects the order to be executed by December 2026. The company also informed neither the promoter or promoter group have any interest in the entity that has given this order.

Last year, Saatvik Green Energy announced that its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries Private Ltd received and accepted orders worth ₹177.50 Crore from one major independent power producer/EPC player for the supply of solar PV modules.

The company further informed that these orders are exclusively for supply of solar PV modules, without disclosing any further details.

Saatvik Green Energy is among the leading solar photovoltaic module players in India. It has an operational capacity of about 3.80 GW modules.

