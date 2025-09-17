iifl-logo

No Record Found

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

18 Sep, 2025|01:25 PM
Nov-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.04%

Non-Promoter- 9.95%

Institutions: 9.95%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.38

3.38

3.38

3.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

117.18

16.91

12.24

14.39

Net Worth

120.56

20.29

15.62

17.77

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

2,158.39

1,087.97

608.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,158.39

1,087.97

608.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

34.07

9.22

9.04

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

791.8

121.261,24,683.24286.390.162,643.4944.88

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,322.55

71.551,18,322.82369.10.363,867.8344.18

ABB India Ltd

ABB

5,386

63.451,14,133.85351.740.823,144.52339.5

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

3,603.7

50.031,03,528.25659.8903,369.92327.45

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

POWERINDIA

20,062.9

177.0389,425.09131.60.031,429.35945.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Saatvik Green Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Neelesh Garg

Managing Director

Manik Garg

Non Executive Director

Manavika Garg

Independent Director

Sarita Rajesh Zele

Independent Director

SUDHIR KUMAR BASSI

Independent Director

Narendra Mairpady

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhagya Hasija.

Registered Office

Vill Dubli V.P.O. Bihta Tehsil,

Haryana - 133101

Tel: 0124-3626 755

Website: https://saatvikgroup.com/

Email: investors@saatvikgroup.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Saatvik Green Energy Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Saatvik Green Energy Ltd share price today?

The Saatvik Green Energy Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Saatvik Green Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saatvik Green Energy Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 18 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Saatvik Green Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Saatvik Green Energy Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 18 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Saatvik Green Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saatvik Green Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saatvik Green Energy Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 18 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Saatvik Green Energy Ltd?

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Saatvik Green Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Saatvik Green Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

