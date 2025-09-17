No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.38
3.38
3.38
3.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
117.18
16.91
12.24
14.39
Net Worth
120.56
20.29
15.62
17.77
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
2,158.39
1,087.97
608.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,158.39
1,087.97
608.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
34.07
9.22
9.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
791.8
|121.26
|1,24,683.24
|286.39
|0.16
|2,643.49
|44.88
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,322.55
|71.55
|1,18,322.82
|369.1
|0.36
|3,867.8
|344.18
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,386
|63.45
|1,14,133.85
|351.74
|0.82
|3,144.52
|339.5
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
3,603.7
|50.03
|1,03,528.25
|659.89
|0
|3,369.92
|327.45
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
20,062.9
|177.03
|89,425.09
|131.6
|0.03
|1,429.35
|945.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Neelesh Garg
Managing Director
Manik Garg
Non Executive Director
Manavika Garg
Independent Director
Sarita Rajesh Zele
Independent Director
SUDHIR KUMAR BASSI
Independent Director
Narendra Mairpady
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhagya Hasija.
Vill Dubli V.P.O. Bihta Tehsil,
Haryana - 133101
Tel: 0124-3626 755
Website: https://saatvikgroup.com/
Email: investors@saatvikgroup.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Saatvik Green Energy Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.