Saatvik Green Energy Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
792
|121.29
|1,24,714.74
|286.39
|0.16
|2,643.49
|44.88
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,313.4
|71.35
|1,17,996.97
|369.1
|0.36
|3,867.8
|344.18
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,349.6
|63.03
|1,13,362.5
|351.74
|0.83
|3,144.52
|339.5
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
3,579.65
|49.7
|1,02,837.33
|659.89
|0
|3,369.92
|327.45
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
19,964.1
|176.16
|88,984.72
|131.6
|0.03
|1,429.35
|945.45
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.