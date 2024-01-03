Saatvik Green Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.38
3.38
3.38
3.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
117.18
16.91
12.24
14.39
Net Worth
120.56
20.29
15.62
17.77
Minority Interest
Debt
226.75
153
111.96
43.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.25
12.11
8.49
1.88
Total Liabilities
352.56
185.4
136.07
63.23
Fixed Assets
54.52
50.04
32.2
29.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.03
0
0
2.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.31
15.03
10.14
0.11
Networking Capital
263.14
109.13
93.58
29.77
Inventories
213.08
132.2
127.55
21.02
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
184.08
20.92
10.92
11.98
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
122.7
45.72
54.92
21.13
Sundry Creditors
-182.87
-67.32
-73.03
-18.8
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-73.85
-22.39
-26.78
-5.56
Cash
14.57
11.2
0.16
1.49
Total Assets
352.57
185.4
136.08
63.21
