BHEL Secures ₹6,650 Crore NTPC Order for 800 MW Thermal Power Project in Odisha

7 Nov 2025 , 11:41 AM

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said on Friday, November 7, that it has bagged a major order worth ₹6,650 crore from NTPC Ltd for setting up a supercritical thermal power unit in Odisha. The project, located in Sundargarh district. It is part of the 1×800 MW Darlipali Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage II.

The order includes the complete engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work covering design, supply of equipment, commissioning, and civil construction. BHEL is expected to complete the project within 48 months. This marks another milestone in its long-standing partnership with NTPC.

The contract win adds to BHEL’s growing list of large-scale thermal power projects. It reinforces its position as a key player in India’s power sector at a time when the country continues to balance its clean energy ambitions with thermal power needs.

The development follows BHEL’s strong second-quarter performance. The state-run engineering major reported a net profit of ₹368 crore for the September quarter. This is a sharp jump from ₹96.7 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue during the quarter rose 14.1% year-on-year to ₹7,511 crore. This is supported by steady execution in its power business. The company’s EBITDA more than doubled to ₹580.8 crore from ₹275 crore a year earlier. This indicates improved operational efficiency and cost discipline.

BHEL’s operating margin expanded to 7.7%. This is up from 4.2% last year, reflecting stronger execution, better pricing, and continued focus on profitability. Following the order win, the share price of BHEL is trading with a 1.23% gain as of 11L38 AM on Friday.

