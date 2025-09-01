RPP Infra Shares Jump 20% After Winning ₹1,125.94 Crore BHEL Contract

RPP Infra Projects Ltd has bagged a ₹1,125.94 crore contract from Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL). The order covers fabrication and supply of factory-finished structures to multiple project sites across India. A letter of award dated August 29 confirms the deal, which is to be executed within 60 months.
The company said the contract is a major milestone and reflects the trust BHEL has in its execution capability. Scope of work includes setting up a new fabrication shop and supplying factory-finished steel structures for BHEL projects.
RPP Infra added the order will boost its operational capacity and help it qualify for similar projects in both public and private sectors. The company described the contract as a benchmark order that strengthens its position in the engineering and manufacturing segment.
RPP Infra Projects shares closed with a 20% trading at ₹157.76 on September 1, 2025. RPP Infra Projects shares have gained 32% in the last five days, down 19% in the year-to-date, and 25% in the last year.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.