RPP Infra Shares Jump 20% After Winning ₹1,125.94 Crore BHEL Contract

1 Sep 2025 , 03:51 PM

RPP Infra Projects Ltd has bagged a ₹1,125.94 crore contract from Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL). The order covers fabrication and supply of factory-finished structures to multiple project sites across India. A letter of award dated August 29 confirms the deal, which is to be executed within 60 months.

The company said the contract is a major milestone and reflects the trust BHEL has in its execution capability. Scope of work includes setting up a new fabrication shop and supplying factory-finished steel structures for BHEL projects.

RPP Infra added the order will boost its operational capacity and help it qualify for similar projects in both public and private sectors. The company described the contract as a benchmark order that strengthens its position in the engineering and manufacturing segment.

RPP Infra Projects shares closed with a 20% trading at ₹157.76 on September 1, 2025. RPP Infra Projects shares have gained 32% in the last five days, down 19% in the year-to-date, and 25% in the last year.

