BHEL Commences Supply of Traction Transformers for Vande Bharat Sleeper Project

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has commenced the supply of underslung traction transformers for the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train project, which is being executed by a BHEL led consortium in partnership with TRSL.

To mark the dispatch of the first set of semi high speed underslung traction transformers, a flag off ceremony was held at BHEL’s Jhansi manufacturing facility and conducted in a virtual format.

Earlier, traction converters for the same Vande Bharat Sleeper project were flagged off from BHEL’s Bengaluru plant, indicating progress across multiple propulsion system components. In a regulatory filing, BHEL said the development marks a key milestone in its strategic entry into the semi high speed propulsion segment.

The propulsion systems supplied under the project are designed for an operational speed of up to 160 kilometres per hour, with a design capability of 180 kilometres per hour.

The traction transformers are being dispatched to Kolkata, where the final assembly of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains will be carried out. In addition to traction transformers, traction motors for the project have also been developed and manufactured at BHEL’s Bhopal unit, further strengthening the company’s end to end propulsion manufacturing capabilities.

Separately, BHEL Jhansi has secured an order for Rail Borne Maintenance Vehicles, commonly referred to as RBMVs. The RBMV order falls under the specialised rolling stock segment of the railway infrastructure space and highlights the expanding role of the Jhansi plant beyond conventional rolling stock applications.

BHEL said the project is aligned with key government initiatives such as Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, as the RBMVs will be designed and manufactured entirely in India.

The company added that the order supports indigenisation and self reliance in advanced railway track maintenance technologies. RBMVs are specialised railway vehicles used for construction, inspection, repair, and maintenance of railway tracks.

These vehicles help improve rail safety, ride comfort, and asset life by reducing manual intervention and enhancing precision in track maintenance operations. BHEL said the design and manufacturing of the RBMVs will be carried out at its Jhansi facility, reinforcing the unit’s growing capabilities in railway infrastructure solutions.

