BHEL Wins ₹22.9 Crore South Western Railway Order for KAVACH Systems

State-owned engineering giant Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Friday said it has won a ₹22.87-crore order from Indian Railways’ South Western Railway division for deploying its indigenously developed KAVACH safety system.

The Letter of Intent (LoI), issued on September 11, 2025, covers the design, development, supply, installation, trial and commissioning of on-board KAVACH equipment in locomotives as well as trackside systems at stations, level crossings, interlocking cabins and automatic block signalling locations. The work will be executed at BHEL’s Bengaluru facility and is scheduled for completion within 18 months.

The order follows a string of recent wins for BHEL. Earlier this month, the company accepted an LoI worth about ₹2,600 crore from MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd for supplying key equipment for its upcoming 1×800 MW Anuppur thermal power project. The scope includes boiler, turbine, generator, control and instrumentation systems, with equipment to be manufactured at BHEL’s Trichy and Haridwar plants. The project will run on supercritical technology, and supplies are to be completed over 58 months.

The company clarified that the order was awarded by a domestic entity and that no promoter or group companies hold an interest in MB Power. These contracts add to BHEL’s expanding order pipeline, coming just days after it announced a ₹7,500-crore deal from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL).

