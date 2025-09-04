iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 4th September, 2025

4 Sep 2025 , 07:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

BHEL: The business announced that it has received a ₹2,600 crore LoI from MB Power. It underlines supply of key equipment to its 800 MW Anuppur thermal power project in Madhya Pradesh. BHEL will manufacture these super-critical technology based equipment in its plants situated in Trichy, and Haridwar plants, supply being due in 58 months.

Swiggy: The food-delivery business informed a hike in its platform fee to Rs 15 per order. This is the third increase announced by the company within a period of 3 weeks and this is the highest so far. The charge is applicable even for subscribers. This announcement comes as the company targets higher margins and strong demand in the upcoming festive season.

Poly Medicure: The business said that it has entered into an agreement for acquisition of up to 90% stake in Netherlands-based PendraCare Group. The transaction will take place at an aggregate value of Rs 188.50 crore. The company also informed that it will acquire the balance 10% stake in 2030 based on CY2029 EBITDA.

Prestige Estate: The company announced that its unit Prestige Office Ventures has received a show-cause notice from GST department, DGGI Hyderabad. The notice highlights tax shortfall and input credit lapses between Feb 2020 and Mar 2024.

RailTel Corporation: The company informed that it has received a new order worth Rs 14.94 crore from the Ministry of Home Affairs for supply and installation of IP-based CCTV surveillance systems.

