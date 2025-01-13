|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of BHEL for & upto the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Accordingly Trading Window for Designated Persons shall remain closed upto 30th October 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for & upto the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of BHEL for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Details as per the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jun 2024
|19 Jun 2024
|Outcome of board Meeting -Change in Management Details as per attachment
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of BHEL for the quarter & year ended 31.03.2024. Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and Final dividend for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting-Change in Management Details mentioned in the attachment.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of BHEL for & upto the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Accordingly Trading Window for Designated Persons shall remain closed upto 15th February 2024. As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is informed that the Board of Directors in its Meeting held today (i.e. 23.01.2024) has accorded approval for the following proposals: (i) Appointment of M/s Akhil Rohatgi & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries (PCS) as Secretarial Auditors of BHEL for FYs 2023-24 to 2026-27 as per tender terms & conditions on GEM portal; and (ii) Capital investment for establishment of new BHEL Plant at Karkhiyaon, Varanasi (details as per SEBI Circular dated 13.07.2023 enclosed as Annexure-I).
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) have signed an MoU to explore joint projects.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, BHEL, Hindalco, Lupin, etc.Read More
The project, awarded by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), would help transport renewable energy from Khavda in Gujarat.Read More
NTPC issued a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) to BHEL, allowing the company to begin the initial engineering phases of the main plant package.Read More
However, India's largest insurance provider, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), reduced its investment during the quarter to 6.72%.Read More
According to BHEL, this agreement advances India's electricity infrastructure while also reinforcing the company's leadership in the field.Read More
The 2x800 MW Koderma Supercritical Thermal Power Project (STPP) was awarded through International Competitive Bidding (ICB), the company announced.Read More
Under the contract, BHEL will handle the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) of the power station.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.Read More
NTPC commissioned India's first Ultra Supercritical Power Plant in Madhya Pradesh, with a capacity of 660 MW, in 2019.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.