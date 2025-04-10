iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 10th April 2025

10 Apr 2025 , 06:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

BHEL: The company has announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nuovo Pignone International. The two companies have collaborated to address compressor revamp opportunities in the Indian fertiliser sector jointly. The companies signed the agreement on April 9, 2025. 

Coromandel International: Coromandel International announced that it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden. The company is among the world’s largest phosphate fertiliser producers. The MoU is to secure a long-term supply of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NP/NPK fertilisers.

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma informed the bourses and shareholders that its subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics has successfully cleared trial results for its new bone treatment medicine. The drug, called BP16, is a biosimilar of an existing medicine called denosumab.

JSW Energy: The company announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 4.7 GW renewable energy platform from O2 Power Pooling Pte Ltd. The transaction has a total enterprise value of nearly ₹12,468 Crore. The company has completed the acquisition through its wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Neo Energy.

NBCC: The company announced that it has successfully completed sales of 1,185 residential units at Aspire Dream Valley, Phase-III, Greater Noida. The sale took place via e-auction. The transaction has a total sales value of about ₹1,504.69 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks for today
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top Stocks in News Today
  • Top stocks to watch
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 10th April 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 10th April 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Apr 2025|06:34 AM
NTPC, ISA may ink tripartite pact for solar energy

NTPC, ISA may ink tripartite pact for solar energy

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2025|03:10 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 9, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 9, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2025|01:14 PM
GRSE, SWAN Defence Ink MoU to Boost Commercial Shipbuilding

GRSE, SWAN Defence Ink MoU to Boost Commercial Shipbuilding

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2025|12:00 PM
GRSE Bags ₹490 Crore Order for Research Vessels from GSI

GRSE Bags ₹490 Crore Order for Research Vessels from GSI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2025|11:53 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.