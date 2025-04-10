Top Stocks for Today - 10th April 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

BHEL: The company has announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nuovo Pignone International. The two companies have collaborated to address compressor revamp opportunities in the Indian fertiliser sector jointly. The companies signed the agreement on April 9, 2025.

Coromandel International: Coromandel International announced that it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden. The company is among the world’s largest phosphate fertiliser producers. The MoU is to secure a long-term supply of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NP/NPK fertilisers.

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma informed the bourses and shareholders that its subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics has successfully cleared trial results for its new bone treatment medicine. The drug, called BP16, is a biosimilar of an existing medicine called denosumab.

JSW Energy: The company announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 4.7 GW renewable energy platform from O2 Power Pooling Pte Ltd. The transaction has a total enterprise value of nearly ₹12,468 Crore. The company has completed the acquisition through its wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Neo Energy.

NBCC: The company announced that it has successfully completed sales of 1,185 residential units at Aspire Dream Valley, Phase-III, Greater Noida. The sale took place via e-auction. The transaction has a total sales value of about ₹1,504.69 Crore.

