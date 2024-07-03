Summary

Coromandel International Limited, part of Rs. 381 billion Murugappa Group, is a renowned agricultural solutions provider in India offering diverse products and services across the farming value chain. The Company business consists of two major segments: Nutrient and Crop Protection. It specialize in Fertiliser, Crop Protection, Bio pesticide, Specialty Nutrient and Organic fertilizer. The Company is the 2nd largest manufacturer and marketer of Phosphatic fertiliser in India. With over 750 rural retail outlets across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, its retail outlets offers agri input products and farming services including crop advisory, soil testing and farm mechanization to over 3 million farmers. The Company has 18 manufacturing facilities located across India. It operates a network of retail outlets across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.Coromandel International, erstwhile Coromandel Fertilisers, is in the business segments of Fertilizers, Specialty Nutrients, Crop Protection and Retail. Coromandel International is Indias second largest Phosphatic fertilizer player. The Company manufactures a wide range of fertilizers and markets around 4.4 million tons making it a leader in its addressable markets. In its endeavor to be a complete plant nutrition solutions company, Coromandel has also introduced a range of Specialty Nutrient products including Organic Fertilizers. The Crop Protection business of the company produces insecticides

Read More