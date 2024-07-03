Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFertilizers
Open₹1,950.9
Prev. Close₹1,958.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.07
Day's High₹1,950.9
Day's Low₹1,950.9
52 Week's High₹1,968.8
52 Week's Low₹1,024.6
Book Value₹354.02
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)57,477.81
P/E39.02
EPS50.19
Divi. Yield0.31
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.Read More
BMCC, founded in 2011, has a renewable exploitation permission for processing phosphate ore, and Coromandel purchased a 45% interest.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.44
29.4
29.35
29.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,373.79
7,838.56
6,268.66
5,183.26
Net Worth
9,403.23
7,867.96
6,298.01
5,212.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
19,088.26
14,156.2
13,117.19
13,203.85
yoy growth (%)
34.84
7.92
-0.65
19.33
Raw materials
-14,210.2
-9,681.9
-9,046.54
-9,330.19
As % of sales
74.44
68.39
68.96
70.66
Employee costs
-583.16
-534.83
-457.22
-407.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1,931.41
1,766.04
1,371.36
1,109.72
Depreciation
-172.02
-172.45
-157.27
-113.25
Tax paid
-518.96
-453.46
-312.19
-371.96
Working capital
634.26
-838.14
-566.3
533.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.84
7.92
-0.65
19.33
Op profit growth
3.35
14.09
20.09
15.36
EBIT growth
7.22
16.49
18.08
12.78
Net profit growth
7.6
23.92
48.36
4.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
22,058.39
29,627.9
19,110.85
14,181.95
13,136.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
22,058.39
29,627.9
19,110.85
14,181.95
13,136.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
231.36
171.13
148.01
80.46
40.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.35
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.3
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.3
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.63
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.66
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
A Vellayan
Executive Chairman
Arun Alagappan
Independent Director
Sudarshan Venu
Independent Director
Deepali Pant Joshi
Executive Director
Raghuram Devarakonda
Executive Director
SANKARASUBRAMANIAN
Independent Director
Aditya Himatsingka
Independent Director
Adnan Ahmad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
B Shanmugasundaram
Whole-time Director
ARUNACHALAM VELLAYAN
Whole-time Director
Narayanan Vellayan
Independent Director
Suresh Subramanian
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Coromandel International Ltd
Summary
Coromandel International Limited, part of Rs. 381 billion Murugappa Group, is a renowned agricultural solutions provider in India offering diverse products and services across the farming value chain. The Company business consists of two major segments: Nutrient and Crop Protection. It specialize in Fertiliser, Crop Protection, Bio pesticide, Specialty Nutrient and Organic fertilizer. The Company is the 2nd largest manufacturer and marketer of Phosphatic fertiliser in India. With over 750 rural retail outlets across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, its retail outlets offers agri input products and farming services including crop advisory, soil testing and farm mechanization to over 3 million farmers. The Company has 18 manufacturing facilities located across India. It operates a network of retail outlets across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.Coromandel International, erstwhile Coromandel Fertilisers, is in the business segments of Fertilizers, Specialty Nutrients, Crop Protection and Retail. Coromandel International is Indias second largest Phosphatic fertilizer player. The Company manufactures a wide range of fertilizers and markets around 4.4 million tons making it a leader in its addressable markets. In its endeavor to be a complete plant nutrition solutions company, Coromandel has also introduced a range of Specialty Nutrient products including Organic Fertilizers. The Crop Protection business of the company produces insecticides
Read More
The Coromandel International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1950.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Coromandel International Ltd is ₹57477.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Coromandel International Ltd is 39.02 and 5.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Coromandel International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Coromandel International Ltd is ₹1024.6 and ₹1968.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Coromandel International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.44%, 3 Years at 37.33%, 1 Year at 56.82%, 6 Month at 23.66%, 3 Month at 17.31% and 1 Month at 10.17%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.