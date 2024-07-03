iifl-logo-icon 1
Coromandel International Ltd Share Price

1,950.9
(-0.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:07 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,950.9
  • Day's High1,950.9
  • 52 Wk High1,968.8
  • Prev. Close1,958.3
  • Day's Low1,950.9
  • 52 Wk Low 1,024.6
  • Turnover (lac)16.07
  • P/E39.02
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value354.02
  • EPS50.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)57,477.81
  • Div. Yield0.31
Loading...
  • Open1,612
  • Day's High1,649
  • Spot1,641
  • Prev. Close1,625.55
  • Day's Low1,592.5
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot700
  • OI(Chg %)-67,900 (-7.11%)
  • Roll Over%4.45
  • Roll Cost-4.29
  • Traded Vol.23,35,900 (21.08%)
Coromandel International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Fertilizers

Open

1,950.9

Prev. Close

1,958.3

Turnover(Lac.)

16.07

Day's High

1,950.9

Day's Low

1,950.9

52 Week's High

1,968.8

52 Week's Low

1,024.6

Book Value

354.02

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

57,477.81

P/E

39.02

EPS

50.19

Divi. Yield

0.31

Coromandel International Ltd Corporate Action

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Apr, 2024

arrow

Coromandel International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Coromandel International ups stake in Senegal's Baobab Mining

Coromandel International ups stake in Senegal’s Baobab Mining

26 Sep 2024|09:44 AM

BMCC, founded in 2011, has a renewable exploitation permission for processing phosphate ore, and Coromandel purchased a 45% interest.

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Coromandel International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:30 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.07%

Foreign: 0.06%

Indian: 57.10%

Non-Promoter- 29.05%

Institutions: 29.05%

Non-Institutions: 13.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Coromandel International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.44

29.4

29.35

29.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,373.79

7,838.56

6,268.66

5,183.26

Net Worth

9,403.23

7,867.96

6,298.01

5,212.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

19,088.26

14,156.2

13,117.19

13,203.85

yoy growth (%)

34.84

7.92

-0.65

19.33

Raw materials

-14,210.2

-9,681.9

-9,046.54

-9,330.19

As % of sales

74.44

68.39

68.96

70.66

Employee costs

-583.16

-534.83

-457.22

-407.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1,931.41

1,766.04

1,371.36

1,109.72

Depreciation

-172.02

-172.45

-157.27

-113.25

Tax paid

-518.96

-453.46

-312.19

-371.96

Working capital

634.26

-838.14

-566.3

533.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

34.84

7.92

-0.65

19.33

Op profit growth

3.35

14.09

20.09

15.36

EBIT growth

7.22

16.49

18.08

12.78

Net profit growth

7.6

23.92

48.36

4.24

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

22,058.39

29,627.9

19,110.85

14,181.95

13,136.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

22,058.39

29,627.9

19,110.85

14,181.95

13,136.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

231.36

171.13

148.01

80.46

40.82

Coromandel International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.35

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.3

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.3

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.63

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.66

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Coromandel International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

A Vellayan

Executive Chairman

Arun Alagappan

Independent Director

Sudarshan Venu

Independent Director

Deepali Pant Joshi

Executive Director

Raghuram Devarakonda

Executive Director

SANKARASUBRAMANIAN

Independent Director

Aditya Himatsingka

Independent Director

Adnan Ahmad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

B Shanmugasundaram

Whole-time Director

ARUNACHALAM VELLAYAN

Whole-time Director

Narayanan Vellayan

Independent Director

Suresh Subramanian

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Coromandel International Ltd

Summary

Coromandel International Limited, part of Rs. 381 billion Murugappa Group, is a renowned agricultural solutions provider in India offering diverse products and services across the farming value chain. The Company business consists of two major segments: Nutrient and Crop Protection. It specialize in Fertiliser, Crop Protection, Bio pesticide, Specialty Nutrient and Organic fertilizer. The Company is the 2nd largest manufacturer and marketer of Phosphatic fertiliser in India. With over 750 rural retail outlets across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, its retail outlets offers agri input products and farming services including crop advisory, soil testing and farm mechanization to over 3 million farmers. The Company has 18 manufacturing facilities located across India. It operates a network of retail outlets across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.Coromandel International, erstwhile Coromandel Fertilisers, is in the business segments of Fertilizers, Specialty Nutrients, Crop Protection and Retail. Coromandel International is Indias second largest Phosphatic fertilizer player. The Company manufactures a wide range of fertilizers and markets around 4.4 million tons making it a leader in its addressable markets. In its endeavor to be a complete plant nutrition solutions company, Coromandel has also introduced a range of Specialty Nutrient products including Organic Fertilizers. The Crop Protection business of the company produces insecticides
Company FAQs

What is the Coromandel International Ltd share price today?

The Coromandel International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1950.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Coromandel International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Coromandel International Ltd is ₹57477.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Coromandel International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Coromandel International Ltd is 39.02 and 5.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Coromandel International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Coromandel International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Coromandel International Ltd is ₹1024.6 and ₹1968.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Coromandel International Ltd?

Coromandel International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.44%, 3 Years at 37.33%, 1 Year at 56.82%, 6 Month at 23.66%, 3 Month at 17.31% and 1 Month at 10.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Coromandel International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Coromandel International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.17 %
Institutions - 29.06 %
Public - 13.78 %

