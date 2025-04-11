iifl-logo
Coromandel International inks pact with Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden

11 Apr 2025 , 09:01 AM

Coromandel International stated that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden. The company is among the world’s largest phosphate fertiliser producers. The MoU is to secure a long-term supply of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NP/NPK fertilisers.

Over the years, the two companies have built a strong partnership, with Ma’aden supplying ammonia. With this new agreement, the companies could be able to expand their collaboration, ensuring a consistent supply for essential fertilisers for supporting Indian agriculture. 

Narayanan Vellayan, Director of Strategic Sourcing, Coromandel International, commented that DAP availability in recent times in India has been affected due to global supply disruptions. He said that this partnership with Ma’aden is an obvious extension of their long standing relationship and allows Coromandel to ensure the timely availability of DAP complex fertilisers to the Indian farming community.

Recently, the company announced that it has expanded its retail footprint by establishing its 901st flagship ‘Namadhu Gromor’ retail store in Udhagamandalam.

The company reported a net profit of ₹508 Crore during the quarter ended December 2024, registering a growth of 123% on a year-on-year basis as compared to ₹238 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

The company’s total income for the quarter ended December 2024 stood at ₹7,049 Crore against ₹5,523 Crore in the same period of previou year.

