Coromandel International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1,931.41
1,766.04
1,371.36
1,109.72
Depreciation
-172.02
-172.45
-157.27
-113.25
Tax paid
-518.96
-453.46
-312.19
-371.96
Working capital
634.26
-838.14
-566.3
533.46
Other operating items
Operating
1,874.69
301.99
335.59
1,157.97
Capital expenditure
198.49
126.87
844.31
59.75
Free cash flow
2,073.18
428.86
1,179.91
1,217.73
Equity raised
10,039.48
8,230.46
6,705.3
5,676.1
Investing
-67.56
-0.3
14.05
32.52
Financing
777.09
1,058.74
3,034.19
3,657.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
87.72
Net in cash
12,822.19
9,717.76
10,933.45
10,671.76
