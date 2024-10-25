iifl-logo-icon 1
Coromandel International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,938.25
(-1.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Coromandel Inter FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1,931.41

1,766.04

1,371.36

1,109.72

Depreciation

-172.02

-172.45

-157.27

-113.25

Tax paid

-518.96

-453.46

-312.19

-371.96

Working capital

634.26

-838.14

-566.3

533.46

Other operating items

Operating

1,874.69

301.99

335.59

1,157.97

Capital expenditure

198.49

126.87

844.31

59.75

Free cash flow

2,073.18

428.86

1,179.91

1,217.73

Equity raised

10,039.48

8,230.46

6,705.3

5,676.1

Investing

-67.56

-0.3

14.05

32.52

Financing

777.09

1,058.74

3,034.19

3,657.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

87.72

Net in cash

12,822.19

9,717.76

10,933.45

10,671.76

Coromandel Inter : related Articles

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Coromandel International ups stake in Senegal's Baobab Mining

Coromandel International ups stake in Senegal’s Baobab Mining

26 Sep 2024|09:44 AM

BMCC, founded in 2011, has a renewable exploitation permission for processing phosphate ore, and Coromandel purchased a 45% interest.

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

