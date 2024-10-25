Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
19,088.26
14,156.2
13,117.19
13,203.85
yoy growth (%)
34.84
7.92
-0.65
19.33
Raw materials
-14,210.2
-9,681.9
-9,046.54
-9,330.19
As % of sales
74.44
68.39
68.96
70.66
Employee costs
-583.16
-534.83
-457.22
-407.23
As % of sales
3.05
3.77
3.48
3.08
Other costs
-2,259.21
-1,969.85
-1,887.2
-2,029.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.83
13.91
14.38
15.36
Operating profit
2,035.69
1,969.62
1,726.23
1,437.42
OPM
10.66
13.91
13.16
10.88
Depreciation
-172.02
-172.45
-157.27
-113.25
Interest expense
-75.43
-105.62
-235.29
-250.82
Other income
143.17
74.49
37.69
36.37
Profit before tax
1,931.41
1,766.04
1,371.36
1,109.72
Taxes
-518.96
-453.46
-312.19
-371.96
Tax rate
-26.86
-25.67
-22.76
-33.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1,412.45
1,312.58
1,059.17
737.76
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-23.85
Net profit
1,412.45
1,312.58
1,059.17
713.91
yoy growth (%)
7.6
23.92
48.36
4.24
NPM
7.39
9.27
8.07
5.4
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.Read More
BMCC, founded in 2011, has a renewable exploitation permission for processing phosphate ore, and Coromandel purchased a 45% interest.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.