Coromandel International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,958.05
(1.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:24:59 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Coromandel International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

19,088.26

14,156.2

13,117.19

13,203.85

yoy growth (%)

34.84

7.92

-0.65

19.33

Raw materials

-14,210.2

-9,681.9

-9,046.54

-9,330.19

As % of sales

74.44

68.39

68.96

70.66

Employee costs

-583.16

-534.83

-457.22

-407.23

As % of sales

3.05

3.77

3.48

3.08

Other costs

-2,259.21

-1,969.85

-1,887.2

-2,029.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.83

13.91

14.38

15.36

Operating profit

2,035.69

1,969.62

1,726.23

1,437.42

OPM

10.66

13.91

13.16

10.88

Depreciation

-172.02

-172.45

-157.27

-113.25

Interest expense

-75.43

-105.62

-235.29

-250.82

Other income

143.17

74.49

37.69

36.37

Profit before tax

1,931.41

1,766.04

1,371.36

1,109.72

Taxes

-518.96

-453.46

-312.19

-371.96

Tax rate

-26.86

-25.67

-22.76

-33.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,412.45

1,312.58

1,059.17

737.76

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-23.85

Net profit

1,412.45

1,312.58

1,059.17

713.91

yoy growth (%)

7.6

23.92

48.36

4.24

NPM

7.39

9.27

8.07

5.4

Coromandel Inter : related Articles

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Read More
Coromandel International ups stake in Senegal's Baobab Mining

Coromandel International ups stake in Senegal’s Baobab Mining

26 Sep 2024|09:44 AM

BMCC, founded in 2011, has a renewable exploitation permission for processing phosphate ore, and Coromandel purchased a 45% interest.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

Read More

