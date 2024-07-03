Coromandel International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
18,145.67
24,152.08
14,884.04
11,357.51
10,267.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18,145.67
24,152.08
14,884.04
11,357.51
10,267.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
147.83
124.27
71.94
33.42
28.89
Total Income
18,293.5
24,276.35
14,955.98
11,390.93
10,296.26
Total Expenditure
16,036.32
21,637.04
13,113.87
9,602.7
8,927.1
PBIDT
2,257.18
2,639.31
1,842.11
1,788.23
1,369.16
Interest
124.85
137.61
54.09
89.26
191.85
PBDT
2,132.33
2,501.7
1,788.02
1,698.97
1,177.31
Depreciation
165.58
137.38
127.23
126.34
112.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
486.5
601.52
426.49
403.72
276.91
Deferred Tax
3.52
-3.69
-4.37
-4.39
-43.4
Reported Profit After Tax
1,476.73
1,766.49
1,238.67
1,173.3
830.84
Minority Interest After NP
-5.15
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,481.88
1,766.49
1,238.67
1,173.3
830.84
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,481.88
1,766.49
1,238.67
1,173.3
830.84
EPS (Unit Curr.)
50.36
60.14
42.22
40.03
28.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
600
600
600
0
Equity
29.44
29.4
29.35
29.32
29.27
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.43
10.92
12.37
15.74
13.33
PBDTM(%)
11.75
10.35
12.01
14.95
11.46
PATM(%)
8.13
7.31
8.32
10.33
8.09
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
