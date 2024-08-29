iifl-logo-icon 1
Coromandel International Ltd Option Chain

1,922.45
(-1.51%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
18,2000%₹401.15-5.1%1,320₹0.050%14,000-25.92%
--1,360₹0.05-83.33%9,1000%
7000%₹343.30%1,400₹0.05-50%35,700-36.25%
--1,420₹0.05-50%3,5000%
--1,440₹0.05-50%12,600-5.26%
2,8000%₹148.750%1,460₹0.05-75%20,300-12.12%
2,1000%₹147.650%1,480₹0.05-75%7,700-21.42%
5,6000%₹21862.14%1,500₹0.05-66.66%83,300-20.13%
3,5000%₹1010%1,520₹0.05-66.66%16,8004.34%
7000%₹159.40%1,540₹0.05-66.66%25,900-22.91%
2,800-42.85%₹169.7575%1,560₹0.1-50%42,000-15.49%
4,900-22.22%₹143.850.55%1,580₹0.05-80%76,300-35.88%
65,100-7%₹126.5-10.91%1,600₹0.05-90%3,56,300-13.58%
70,700-36.47%₹103.2-16.57%1,620₹0.2-66.66%71,40027.5%
61,600-12.87%₹98.5-6.63%1,640₹0.05-91.66%84,000-1.63%
42,000-6.25%₹69.85-13.6%1,660₹0.1-86.66%82,600-14.49%
15,400-63.93%₹40.8-30.61%1,680₹0.05-94.44%41,30025.53%
42,700-59.06%₹40-8.15%1,700₹0.1-94.73%63,000-36.17%
18,200-13.33%₹9.8-59.16%1,720₹0.05-98.48%25,9000%
43,400-20.51%₹0.05-99.37%1,740₹6-16.08%25,900-27.45%
66,500-35.37%₹0.05-98.88%1,760₹34.3541.35%55,300-2.46%
67,200-47.25%₹0.05-97.91%1,780₹58.842.71%31,500-8.16%
65,800-45.02%₹0.05-96.55%1,800₹615.9%21,000-3.22%
21,000-55.22%₹0.05-94.73%1,820₹73.10%3,5000%
1,09,2006.12%₹0.05-90.9%1,840₹90.950%6,3000%
60,900-29.26%₹0.05-80%1,860₹130.850%7000%
66,500-11.21%₹0.05-83.33%1,880₹1400%1,4000%
21,000-9.09%₹0.05-75%1,900--
51,100-8.75%₹0.05-75%1,920₹139.950%7000%
3,5000%₹0.050%1,940--
13,300-9.52%₹0.05-90%1,960--

Coromandel Inter: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Coromandel International ups stake in Senegal's Baobab Mining

Coromandel International ups stake in Senegal’s Baobab Mining

26 Sep 2024|09:44 AM

BMCC, founded in 2011, has a renewable exploitation permission for processing phosphate ore, and Coromandel purchased a 45% interest.

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

