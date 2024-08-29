Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|18,2000%
|₹401.15-5.1%
|1,320
|₹0.050%
|14,000-25.92%
|-
|-
|1,360
|₹0.05-83.33%
|9,1000%
|7000%
|₹343.30%
|1,400
|₹0.05-50%
|35,700-36.25%
|-
|-
|1,420
|₹0.05-50%
|3,5000%
|-
|-
|1,440
|₹0.05-50%
|12,600-5.26%
|2,8000%
|₹148.750%
|1,460
|₹0.05-75%
|20,300-12.12%
|2,1000%
|₹147.650%
|1,480
|₹0.05-75%
|7,700-21.42%
|5,6000%
|₹21862.14%
|1,500
|₹0.05-66.66%
|83,300-20.13%
|3,5000%
|₹1010%
|1,520
|₹0.05-66.66%
|16,8004.34%
|7000%
|₹159.40%
|1,540
|₹0.05-66.66%
|25,900-22.91%
|2,800-42.85%
|₹169.7575%
|1,560
|₹0.1-50%
|42,000-15.49%
|4,900-22.22%
|₹143.850.55%
|1,580
|₹0.05-80%
|76,300-35.88%
|65,100-7%
|₹126.5-10.91%
|1,600
|₹0.05-90%
|3,56,300-13.58%
|70,700-36.47%
|₹103.2-16.57%
|1,620
|₹0.2-66.66%
|71,40027.5%
|61,600-12.87%
|₹98.5-6.63%
|1,640
|₹0.05-91.66%
|84,000-1.63%
|42,000-6.25%
|₹69.85-13.6%
|1,660
|₹0.1-86.66%
|82,600-14.49%
|15,400-63.93%
|₹40.8-30.61%
|1,680
|₹0.05-94.44%
|41,30025.53%
|42,700-59.06%
|₹40-8.15%
|1,700
|₹0.1-94.73%
|63,000-36.17%
|18,200-13.33%
|₹9.8-59.16%
|1,720
|₹0.05-98.48%
|25,9000%
|43,400-20.51%
|₹0.05-99.37%
|1,740
|₹6-16.08%
|25,900-27.45%
|66,500-35.37%
|₹0.05-98.88%
|1,760
|₹34.3541.35%
|55,300-2.46%
|67,200-47.25%
|₹0.05-97.91%
|1,780
|₹58.842.71%
|31,500-8.16%
|65,800-45.02%
|₹0.05-96.55%
|1,800
|₹615.9%
|21,000-3.22%
|21,000-55.22%
|₹0.05-94.73%
|1,820
|₹73.10%
|3,5000%
|1,09,2006.12%
|₹0.05-90.9%
|1,840
|₹90.950%
|6,3000%
|60,900-29.26%
|₹0.05-80%
|1,860
|₹130.850%
|7000%
|66,500-11.21%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|1,880
|₹1400%
|1,4000%
|21,000-9.09%
|₹0.05-75%
|1,900
|-
|-
|51,100-8.75%
|₹0.05-75%
|1,920
|₹139.950%
|7000%
|3,5000%
|₹0.050%
|1,940
|-
|-
|13,300-9.52%
|₹0.05-90%
|1,960
|-
|-
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.Read More
BMCC, founded in 2011, has a renewable exploitation permission for processing phosphate ore, and Coromandel purchased a 45% interest.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.Read More
