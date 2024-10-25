Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0.06%
0.06%
0.06%
0.06%
0.06%
Indian
57.1%
57.24%
57.25%
57.26%
57.26%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
29.05%
28.33%
28.01%
27.96%
28.32%
Non-Institutions
13.77%
14.35%
14.66%
14.7%
14.33%
Total Non-Promoter
42.83%
42.68%
42.67%
42.67%
42.66%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.Read More
BMCC, founded in 2011, has a renewable exploitation permission for processing phosphate ore, and Coromandel purchased a 45% interest.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.Read More
