Coromandel International Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,922.45
(-1.51%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Coromandel International Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0.06%

0.06%

0.06%

0.06%

0.06%

Indian

57.1%

57.24%

57.25%

57.26%

57.26%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

29.05%

28.33%

28.01%

27.96%

28.32%

Non-Institutions

13.77%

14.35%

14.66%

14.7%

14.33%

Total Non-Promoter

42.83%

42.68%

42.67%

42.67%

42.66%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.06%

Foreign: 0.06%

Indian: 57.10%

Non-Promoter- 29.05%

Institutions: 29.05%

Non-Institutions: 13.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Coromandel Inter: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Coromandel International ups stake in Senegal’s Baobab Mining

Coromandel International ups stake in Senegal’s Baobab Mining

26 Sep 2024|09:44 AM

BMCC, founded in 2011, has a renewable exploitation permission for processing phosphate ore, and Coromandel purchased a 45% interest.

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR Coromandel International Ltd

