iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Coromandel International Ltd Balance Sheet

1,922.45
(-1.51%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Coromandel International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.44

29.4

29.35

29.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,373.79

7,838.56

6,268.66

5,183.26

Net Worth

9,403.23

7,867.96

6,298.01

5,212.6

Minority Interest

Debt

437.82

392.48

394.96

384.55

Deferred Tax Liability Net

257.99

257.53

137.98

137.47

Total Liabilities

10,099.04

8,517.97

6,830.95

5,734.62

Fixed Assets

3,002.57

2,590.36

2,224

2,095.84

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,118.24

219.97

266.78

334.34

Deferred Tax Asset Net

192.76

200.64

74.21

81.6

Networking Capital

3,033.53

4,151.62

2,561.04

2,538.92

Inventories

4,574.34

4,412.51

3,655.31

2,593.31

Inventory Days

69.89

66.86

Sundry Debtors

1,404.55

591.2

242.49

559.07

Debtor Days

4.63

14.41

Other Current Assets

2,830.13

5,022.05

3,119.54

2,681.65

Sundry Creditors

-5,362.03

-5,338.34

-3,925.13

-2,933.13

Creditor Days

75.05

75.62

Other Current Liabilities

-413.46

-535.8

-531.17

-361.98

Cash

2,751.94

1,355.38

1,704.92

683.92

Total Assets

10,099.04

8,517.97

6,830.95

5,734.62

Coromandel Inter : related Articles

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Read More
Coromandel International ups stake in Senegal’s Baobab Mining

Coromandel International ups stake in Senegal’s Baobab Mining

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|09:44 AM

BMCC, founded in 2011, has a renewable exploitation permission for processing phosphate ore, and Coromandel purchased a 45% interest.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Coromandel International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.