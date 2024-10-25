Coromandel International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.44
29.4
29.35
29.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,373.79
7,838.56
6,268.66
5,183.26
Net Worth
9,403.23
7,867.96
6,298.01
5,212.6
Minority Interest
Debt
437.82
392.48
394.96
384.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
257.99
257.53
137.98
137.47
Total Liabilities
10,099.04
8,517.97
6,830.95
5,734.62
Fixed Assets
3,002.57
2,590.36
2,224
2,095.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,118.24
219.97
266.78
334.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
192.76
200.64
74.21
81.6
Networking Capital
3,033.53
4,151.62
2,561.04
2,538.92
Inventories
4,574.34
4,412.51
3,655.31
2,593.31
Inventory Days
69.89
66.86
Sundry Debtors
1,404.55
591.2
242.49
559.07
Debtor Days
4.63
14.41
Other Current Assets
2,830.13
5,022.05
3,119.54
2,681.65
Sundry Creditors
-5,362.03
-5,338.34
-3,925.13
-2,933.13
Creditor Days
75.05
75.62
Other Current Liabilities
-413.46
-535.8
-531.17
-361.98
Cash
2,751.94
1,355.38
1,704.92
683.92
Total Assets
10,099.04
8,517.97
6,830.95
5,734.62
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.Read More
BMCC, founded in 2011, has a renewable exploitation permission for processing phosphate ore, and Coromandel purchased a 45% interest.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.Read More
