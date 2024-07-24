iifl-logo-icon 1
Coromandel International Ltd Futures Share Price

1,808
(-5.95%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Here's the list of Coromandel Inter's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Coromandel Inter's futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR Coromandel International Ltd

  • Open1,888.8
  • Day's High1,902.9
  • Spot1,808
  • Prev. Close1,925.4
  • Day's Low1,797
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot350
  • OI(Chg %)-25,200 (-0.66%)
  • Roll Over%0.85
  • Roll Cost0.01
  • Traded Vol.10,66,450 (10.27%)

Coromandel Inter: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Read More
Coromandel International ups stake in Senegal's Baobab Mining

Coromandel International ups stake in Senegal’s Baobab Mining

26 Sep 2024|09:44 AM

BMCC, founded in 2011, has a renewable exploitation permission for processing phosphate ore, and Coromandel purchased a 45% interest.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

Read More

