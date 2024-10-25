Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.75
7.95
20
9.13
Op profit growth
8.34
14.63
41.08
24.85
EBIT growth
12.47
16.93
35.88
26.81
Net profit growth
14.99
24.79
60.48
39.13
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.24
13.99
13.17
11.2
EBIT margin
11.1
13.3
12.27
10.84
Net profit margin
7.99
9.37
8.1
6.06
RoCE
33.76
31.03
26.2
21.26
RoNW
6.64
7.01
7.38
5.73
RoA
6.08
5.46
4.32
2.97
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
52.08
45.3
36.35
23.64
Dividend per share
12
12
12
6.5
Cash EPS
46.19
39.4
30.96
19.35
Book value per share
216.63
175.56
147.38
99.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
15.34
17.08
14.96
22.15
P/CEPS
17.29
19.64
17.56
27.05
P/B
3.68
4.4
3.69
5.28
EV/EBIDTA
9.63
10.86
10.09
13.61
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
28.63
Tax payout
-25.47
-25.65
-22.75
-34.21
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
7.82
29.44
46
53.33
Inventory days
59.81
68.17
68.9
66.47
Creditor days
-73.8
-94.36
-74.65
-41.56
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-28.11
-17.85
-6.85
-6.65
Net debt / equity
-0.21
-0.06
0.44
0.75
Net debt / op. profit
-0.63
-0.16
1.12
1.77
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-74.38
-68.31
-68.93
-69.05
Employee costs
-3.07
-3.79
-3.5
-3.2
Other costs
-11.28
-13.89
-14.37
-16.52
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.Read More
BMCC, founded in 2011, has a renewable exploitation permission for processing phosphate ore, and Coromandel purchased a 45% interest.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.Read More
