Coromandel International Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
7,432.83
4,728.83
3,912.72
5,464.15
6,988.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,432.83
4,728.83
3,912.72
5,464.15
6,988.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
65
54.1
83.53
58.54
44.79
Total Income
7,497.83
4,782.93
3,996.25
5,522.69
7,032.92
Total Expenditure
6,470.95
4,238.49
3,649.85
5,115.3
5,933.2
PBIDT
1,026.88
544.44
346.4
407.39
1,099.72
Interest
66.05
57.42
61.72
38.11
46.22
PBDT
960.83
487.02
284.68
369.28
1,053.5
Depreciation
68.98
65.26
62.98
63.53
53.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
232.36
114.15
58.88
72.51
244.02
Deferred Tax
0.39
-1.63
-1.09
5.13
0.94
Reported Profit After Tax
659.1
309.24
163.91
228.11
754.59
Minority Interest After NP
-4.95
-1.73
3.6
-2.87
-2.28
Net Profit after Minority Interest
664.05
310.97
160.31
230.98
756.87
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
664.05
310.97
160.31
230.98
756.87
EPS (Unit Curr.)
22.57
10.57
5.45
7.84
25.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
29.45
29.45
29.44
29.44
29.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.81
11.51
8.85
7.45
15.73
PBDTM(%)
12.92
10.29
7.27
6.75
15.07
PATM(%)
8.86
6.53
4.18
4.17
10.79
