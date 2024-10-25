Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Approved convening of the 62nd Annual General Meeting on August 7, 2024. The Register of Members will be closed from July 27, 2024 to August 7, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Proceedings of the 62nd Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024) Voting results and scrutinizers report for the 62nd AGM held on August 7, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)