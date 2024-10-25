iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend25 Apr 202426 Jul 202426 Jul 20246600Final
Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 25, 2024 Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share of Face Value Re. 1/- each (600%) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 62 nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, scheduled to be held on August 7, 2024. The final dividend, if approved, will be paid on or after August 27, 2024, but within 30

Coromandel Inter: Related News

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Coromandel International ups stake in Senegal’s Baobab Mining

Coromandel International ups stake in Senegal’s Baobab Mining

26 Sep 2024|09:44 AM

BMCC, founded in 2011, has a renewable exploitation permission for processing phosphate ore, and Coromandel purchased a 45% interest.

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

