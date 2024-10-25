|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|25 Apr 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|6
|600
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 25, 2024 Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share of Face Value Re. 1/- each (600%) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 62 nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, scheduled to be held on August 7, 2024. The final dividend, if approved, will be paid on or after August 27, 2024, but within 30
Invest wise with Expert advice
